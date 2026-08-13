Matt Damon Only Let One Person Visit Him On Set Of The Odyssey (Spoiler: It Wasn't His Wife)

"The Odyssey" shoot spanned six countries — Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland, and the United States — and it took Christopher Nolan six months (and 91 days on set) to get through. In all those months, across all those continents, exactly one guest made it past the gates, and it wasn't the real-life Penelope to Matt Damon's Odysseus (his wife, Luciana Barroso). Rather, it was Ben Affleck, whom Damon described as "one of the great loves of my life" during an interview with MTV UK, while recounting just how invested his longtime BFF was in the movie. Damon discussed the set visit on the January 13, 2026, episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," alongside Affleck.

"You were the only guest in six months of shooting," Damon proudly confirmed, leading even Fallon to ask, "Really?" Sadly, Barroso may be used to this pattern by now. Damon revealed on the "100 Questions with Tom Simons" podcast that when Nolan initially offered him the role, he tried calling his wife but couldn't get through. So the actor dialed Affleck instead, remaining on the line with him for 30 minutes. The "Gone Girl" star then immediately went to Barroso and delivered the news himself, prompting her to text Damon, "Why didn't you tell me first?"

As such, by the time visiting privileges were being handed out, the pecking order was long established. In fairness, though, Damon clarified to Fallon that no one else visited because of the sheer grind. "It was such an ambitious project that the amount of work that needed to be done, there was just no time for anything else," he admitted. The effort paid off, as Matt Damon heard the five words every parent hopes to hear after his daughter saw him in "The Odyssey:" "Dad, I'm proud of you."