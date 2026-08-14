A Royal Birthday Once Brought Harry And Meghan Closer To King Charles
Feuds and controversies within the British royal family are nothing new. Without them, we wouldn't have Shakespeare's plays or the BBC's miniseries. But the saga playing out between the current members of The Firm hits closer to home for those who think about what might have been if the years-long feud between King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, hadn't happened. And, when Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared a birthday post, it called to mind those happier times for a special reason.
The duchess celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4, 2026, a date which was important to the royals long before she joined the family. It was also the birth date of Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the mother of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen Mother, who died at age 101 in 2002, lived not only to see her four grandchildren grow to adulthood, but also to meet six of her eight great-grandchildren, including Harry and his older brother William, Prince of Wales. Charles was particularly close with his grandmother, and the coincidence apparently delighted him.
In his bombshell memoir "Spare," Harry recalled the summer after his wedding, when he and Meghan spent a few days with his dad. "The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend," Harry wrote (via People). "One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa's favorite person: Gan-Gan. 'Amazing,' Pa said with a smile." The normally reserved then-future monarch suddenly opened up to his new daughter-in-law: "At the memory of Gan-Gan, and the link between her and my bride, he suddenly became buoyant, telling stories I'd never heard, essentially performing, showing off for her."
Could Meghan's birthday help bring peace between Charles and Harry?
Certain royal watchers insist Prince Harry's past grievance-airings ensure he'll never fully find his way back into his family's good graces. Other experts are more optimistic, declaring that King Charles' relationship with Harry and Meghan is improving since their U.K. visit in July 2026. Despite the drama over obtaining government security, the short meeting was reportedly a success, as the king reunited with his two youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Meghan's birthday might also play a part in this familial thaw. Although the palace only gives social media shout-outs to working members of the family, royal commentator Tom Sykes told Page Six the king almost certainly reached out with a greeting on August 4. "The king is a scrupulously polite man, and I'm quite certain he would wish to send his daughter-in-law his birthday wishes," Sykes affirmed. Kinsey Schofield of To Di For Daily went a step further, predicting Charles might have actually sent Meghan a small gift for the occasion. "Charles has always had a compassionate streak, and despite everything that's happened, he has rarely gone out of his way to be overtly unkind toward Meghan," she said. "A discreet gesture would be entirely in keeping with his character." This, in turn, could lead to more communication between the Sussexes and the king.
Of course, much work still has to be done before the rift can truly be considered mended. There's also the matter of Harry and Prince William's frosty relationship, which has reportedly seen no change. But if time and warmth can wear down icebergs perhaps they can do the same for the once-close brothers as well as Harry and Charles.