A Royal Birthday Once Brought Harry And Meghan Closer To King Charles

Feuds and controversies within the British royal family are nothing new. Without them, we wouldn't have Shakespeare's plays or the BBC's miniseries. But the saga playing out between the current members of The Firm hits closer to home for those who think about what might have been if the years-long feud between King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, hadn't happened. And, when Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared a birthday post, it called to mind those happier times for a special reason.

The duchess celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4, 2026, a date which was important to the royals long before she joined the family. It was also the birth date of Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the mother of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen Mother, who died at age 101 in 2002, lived not only to see her four grandchildren grow to adulthood, but also to meet six of her eight great-grandchildren, including Harry and his older brother William, Prince of Wales. Charles was particularly close with his grandmother, and the coincidence apparently delighted him.

In his bombshell memoir "Spare," Harry recalled the summer after his wedding, when he and Meghan spent a few days with his dad. "The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger during that weekend," Harry wrote (via People). "One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa's favorite person: Gan-Gan. 'Amazing,' Pa said with a smile." The normally reserved then-future monarch suddenly opened up to his new daughter-in-law: "At the memory of Gan-Gan, and the link between her and my bride, he suddenly became buoyant, telling stories I'd never heard, essentially performing, showing off for her."