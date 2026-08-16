Gwyneth Paltrow Is Thrilled To Be Mistaken For This Other Blond A-Lister

Despite the different bone structures, people tend to confuse Gwyneth Paltrow with Nicole Kidman or any other blonde actor. In fact, one of Paltrow's closest friends in Hollywood whom she gets mistaken for is Kate Hudson.

Both women starred in romantic comedies in the '90s, but their most famous romance films are quite different from each other. Hudson had the lead roles in romcoms like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Fool's Gold" alongside her friend Matthew McConaughey. On the other hand, Paltrow starred in romantic period dramas like "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma." Paltrow's famous, yet forgotten, parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, spent time with Hudson's parents, who are '80s couple icons, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, planting the seeds for a lifelong friendship.

In February 2026, The "Iron Man" actor attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to support her friend. She gave a touching presentation speech for Hudson, who received the Arlington Artist of the Year Award. "She's like a little sister to me," Paltrow said. "We grew up in the same orbit, but it wasn't really until the early 2000s that we became what we are now" (via People). She also mentioned memories from celebrating their milestone birthdays, navigating breakups, and raising their children. Hudson later shared her gratitude for her friend in an Instagram dump. "What a special evening," she wrote. "And, of course, thank you to my beautiful friend @gwynethpaltrow for being there and making me teary with her remarks! A night to remember."