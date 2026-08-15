The Stunning Transformation Of Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber

In 2023, Kaia Gerber was only 21 years old, but she'd been famous since she was born. Her parents are Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the world-famous supermodel and businessman. As she grew up and began seeking a career of her own, Crawford spoke to People about her daughter's approach to the industry. "[S]he kind of sees how my husband and I have dealt with it throughout the years," Crawford explained. The family, she said, never tried to avoid their fame, never denied themselves a trip in case there were photographers. "Like anything," she said, "there's good and bad sides to it ... [S]he has a very good head on her shoulders."

Kaia didn't just seek a career when she became a legal adult, however. She's been working since she was a child, leading worldwide modeling campaigns since before she entered high school. That means she's very familiar with the good and bad sides of a career in the public eye, and as she's grown up, her relationship to her own fame has changed over time. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Kaia Gerber.