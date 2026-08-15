What Jennifer Lopez's Husbands And Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her

Jennifer Lopez is, undeniably, a global superstar. And for good reason. Although she first made a name for herself as a dancer and actor, Lopez — or, as she's affectionately known to fans, J. Lo — has also built a tremendously successful singing career. She's also fronted global campaigns for major fashion brands, debuted her own beauty line, and basically inspired the launch of Google Images (for that, internet users can thank the now-iconic green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000). In between all that, Lopez — if you can believe it — has also found time to, well, find love. Then find it again. And, guess what? Find it again.

To that end, while there is still a lot fans don't know about Jennifer Lopez (after all, celebrities do like to keep some things private), one thing is for certain: she knows how to romance. Looking at the timeline of Jennifer Lopez's many relationships, you'll see she's been married four times (and engaged even more times than that), to celebrities including Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony. Pretty major, right?

Given her many romantic connections, it's no wonder that Lopez's former flames have had a lot to say since they've split up, much like anyone else who has an ex (or two, or three, or four). Luckily for J. Lo, most of what's been shared by her exes has been relatively positive. Again, pretty major. With that in mind, here's everything that the "Jenny from the Block" singer's ex-partners have revealed about her, starting with husband number one.