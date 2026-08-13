Nicole Kidman Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Whirlwind Marriage To Tom Cruise: 'We Just Fell Madly In Love'

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss.

Nicole Kidman spent much of the '80s appearing in smaller movies, but toward the end of the decade, she was cast in the Tom Cruise NASCAR movie "Days of Thunder," changing not only her professional life, but also her personal life. It was while auditioning for the role of Dr. Claire Lewicki that Kidman first met Cruise and, as she explained to Vanity Fair, "I remember being so nervous and seeing Tom Cruise drive up in a Porsche... He got out of the car and walked through the door, and I was like, 'Ah.' My jaw dropped." Kidman, just 22 when she was cast in the hit 1990 film, was instantly enamored with the biggest star in the business, explaining, "He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love." The two tied the knot on Christmas Eve 1990. Looking back on her relationship with Cruise, Kidman admitted to British Vogue she might have rushed into things. "We just fell madly in love and it was that simple," she said.

In marrying Cruise, Kidman ignored the advice of others, adding, "I remember people saying to me, 'OK, well this is really going to affect your career.' I'm like, 'I don't care. I'm in love. I want to be married." The marriage did affect Kidman's career, but not necessarily for the worse. Throughout the 1990s, she became one of the most sought-after actors of her generation, appearing in the superhero blockbuster "Batman Forever," and the witchy comedy "Practical Magic" with Sandra Bullock. She also made two more movies with Cruise, Ron Howard's "Far and Away" and Stanley Kubrick's final film, "Eyes Wide Shut." Along the way, Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, but their romance wasn't built to last.