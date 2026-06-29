Nicole Kidman's 27 Best Outfits That Weren't Worn On The Red Carpet
Viewed by many as one of the most versatile and accomplished actresses in contemporary film, Nicole Kidman has played many roles over her 40-year-long career. Born in Honolulu and raised in Australia, she made her breakthrough outside of Australian cinema in 1990 in the action-drama "Days of Thunder," and has continued her varied career in movies like "Moulin Rouge!," the horror movie "The Others," and the award-winning TV show "Big Little Lies."
It's not only her film career that interests people. Having announced her separation from ex-husband, singer Keith Urban, in 2025, some of the most salacious details we've learned about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split have had tongues wagging, unfairly or not. Kidman has also garnered fans for her fearless and quirky personality, revealing to W Magazine in 2017 that "[she] could eat anything," and therefore would be a good contestant on "Survivor".
Not content with being a highly respected, Oscar-winning actress, Kidman has also gained many fans over the years for her sense of style, both on and off the red carpet. While her looks for events tend to show off classic glamor and elegant silhouettes, it's the outfits she puts together outside of award shows that show off her real sartorial personality. From leather jackets and straight-leg jeans to on-set UGGs boots and lots of heavy footwear, she's had some great outfits that weren't worn on the red carpet.
Nicole Kidman looked comfy and casual at her hotel
On a visit to The Peninsula Paris hotel in 2022, Nicole Kidman took a selfie while preparing for an event, and she looked every part the glamorous off-duty star she is. Dressed in a black long-sleeved bodysuit and jeans, Kidman posed by a window in her hotel room, adjusting the sunglasses on her head. The sun shone behind her, casting her straightened hair with a sunlit glow. She looked nicely casual, very different from the high-fashion event look she later changed into.
Nicole Kidman looked gorgeous at the Michael Kors show
Nicole Kidman has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, most notably forgoing her natural ginger curly hair for a look that's altogether sleeker and blonder. According to Kidman, "I love changing my hair," (via InStyle), and she looked her blondest and most polished when she attended the 2017 Michael Kors' Spring/Summer show during New York Fashion Week. Hair down and lightly curled, Kidman looked elegant — she was spotted wearing a black-and-blue floral-patterned mini dress, white high heels, and multiple rings.
Nicole Kidman rocked straight-leg jeans in Chile
There's a certain uniform Nicole Kidman likes to wear when she's truly off-duty, away from red carpets, TV appearances, photoshoots, or anything else. She tends to favor comfortable, familiar pieces, and she showed this off while on vacation in Chile. In a photo posted on her Instagram, she wore blue straight-leg jeans, a gray blazer, a beige cap, sunglasses, light-brown loafers, and carried a huge brown bag. It's a look she often returns to, but it always works for Kidman.
The actor looked amazing with a bleached blonde bob
In another selfie posted on her Instagram, Nicole Kidman managed to look like an angelic rockstar, posing in a way that showed off her uber-cool leather jacket and bleached blonde bob. To add to the effortless cool look, Kidman's minimal makeup took center stage, as she wore a pale pink lip and a small eyeliner wing. Since divorcing Keith Urban, Kidman has had a stunning divorce glow-up.
She enjoyed the beach looking beautifully dressed down
Vacation is definitely a time when even a big star like Nicole Kidman can take a break and dress down a little bit. Her personal style is so good that, even though Kidman has had some outfits that were surprisingly outdated, she's still a fashionista. Looking fresh and free as she waded in the shallow ocean waves, Kidman looked comfortable in a big white shirt, blue jeans rolled up at the hem, and a beige visor to keep the Aussie sun out of her eyes.
Nicole Kidman looked chic when she got caught in the rain in NYC
Nicole Kidman spends a lot of time in New York City, having both Australian and American citizenship, so it's really unsurprising that her wardrobe represents that of a resident. Spotted in Midtown on March 3, 2026, to begin the press tour for her TV show "Scarpetta," Kidman dressed in black slacks, black jacket, and black boots. She accessorized with dark sunglasses, a large umbrella to keep the rain off, and an oversized brown handbag, which was the only non-black element of her outfit.
Her 'Babygirl' T-shirt was positively iconic
There's no shame in being an outfit repeater, and when it's such a classic look, there's every reason to take it out for another spin. Fresh off a taping of the Stephen Colbert show to promote her movie "Babygirl", Nicole Kidman wore a replica of the pinstriped Michael Kors suit from her iconic AMC AD. "We come to this place for magic" (via AMC Theatres), Kidman soothingly tells the audience in the advertisement. She paired the suit with a "Babygirl" T-shirt written in pink lettering, making the look iconic.
Nicole Kidman made a mock turtleneck look like the height of fashion
Wearing another classic outfit from the "Babygirl" press tour, Nicole Kidman was spotted leaving New York City's Soho for a screening of the movie. Looking smart and comfortable, Kidman paired a high-necked black top with high-waisted tan slacks with split hems and black shoes and wore her signature long blonde locks loose around her shoulders. She looked the part of a high-powered girl-boss CEO, much like her character Romy in the movie. On playing her, Kidman said, "It feels like I've stepped into territory that I've never been before" (via Screendaily).
Nicole Kidman looked cute in her on-set outfits
Sometimes on-set looks can be wildly unflattering, but for a woman like Nicole Kidman, it's just another opportunity to try a new style. Spotted while filming "The Family Fang", a comedy-slash-thriller starring Kidman and Jason Bateman, who also directed the movie, Kidman looked decidedly dressed down. She wore blue jeans tucked into black boots and a white top layered over a white tank top. The actor also sported a brown wig instead of her usual strawberry-blonde mop.
Nicole Kidman never fails to look good in a blazer
Nicole Kidman was once again spotted in New York City's Midtown on her way to a Q&A for her 2021 movie "Being The Ricardos", alongside co-star Javier Bardem and writer-slash-director Aaron Sorkin. Sticking with her sartorial mainstays, Kidman looked great in ankle-length blue jeans, light brown loafers, a brown tweed jacket, and a cream-colored lacy collared shirt. While she sported a face mask in some pictures, Kidman wore a striking red lip, which really popped against her minimal makeup.
The actor made a mask look like the perfect accessory
Learning to style a new accessory is a challenge for most people, but for Nicole Kidman, pairing a face mask with her outfit was an easy task. Arriving at the French Institute in New York City on December 2, 2021, Kidman paired her black-and-red COVID mask with a simple blue long-sleeved T-shirt. She wore yet another pair of ankle-length jeans, black patent Celine loafers, and a cavernous beige Fendi tote bag.
She called Reese Witherspoon her 'girlfriend'
It's always sweet when A-list stars befriend each other in real life, and in this cute selfie taken by "Legally Blonde" star Reese Witherspoon, she and Nicole Kidman look cozy at Geodis Park in Nashville, taking in a soccer game together. Kidman looked casual yet put-together in a black sleeveless turtleneck and jeans, with her hair partially up. She leaned against fresh-faced Witherspoon, who has undergone a major post-divorce transformation.
Nicole Kidman looked cute and comfortable in UGGs
UGGs have long been divisive for followers of fashion and lovers of comfort alike, but apparently, if you're Nicole Kidman, they're the perfect footwear to wear around New York City, one of her preferred stomping grounds. While they might not be suitable for the runway, Kidman definitely elevated the soft boots, which have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. She paired them with a long, light gray bathrobe-style belted coat and a gray bow-detail blouse, and her hair looked cool and a bit windswept.
Nicole Kidman towered over everyone in high heels
A lover of black-and-white selfies, Nicole Kidman looked great posing for a photo at the American Film Institute, wearing skinny jeans and a casual striped shirt, paired with sky-high white heels. Kidman posed in a way that flaunted her killer legs. She could also be seen in another photo being filmed while sitting in a folding director's chair, looking like the serious film star she absolutely is.
Nicole Kidman made her short-sleeved jacket look good
It might just be a sign of how classic her signature looks are in real life, but it's amazing that Nicole Kidman's on-set filming outfit for the 2005 movie "The Interpreter" mimics her personal style. Starring alongside Sean Penn, Catherine Keenan, and Jesper Christensen, Kidman was pictured during filming of the movie. She donned a pair of ankle-length gray slacks, a white shirt, a gray blazer, black leather boots, and a huge tote bag. Overall, it's an outfit that looked totally natural on Kidman.
She looked right at home in a trench coat
A woman who won't be parted from her comfortable UGGs, Nicole Kidman was spotted on set in New York City while filming the thriller "Babygirl." As she was once again caught in the rain, she paired a tall pair of UGGs with a tan belted trench coat and straight-leg blue jeans and held an oversized umbrella to protect her loose strawberry blonde locks. It's another on-set look that closely mimics her off-duty style, and she once again looked completely at home in the relaxed style.
Nicole Kidman looked adorable in pale pink
For a change of pace from her usual all-black or grey-and-beige get-ups, Nicole Kidman looked sweet and pretty wearing a pale pink dress with a delicate floral pattern paired with blue T-bar heeled sandals. Heading for a press event in New York City in 2017 for her movie "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," Kidman struck a good balance between her dressed-down and casual looks and her high-glam red carpet moments. She looked appropriately dressed to discuss the psychological horror film, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell, Alicia Silverstone, and Barry Keoghan.
Nicole Kidman was elegant in a black dress
It's sometimes good to switch up our usual looks, and that is exactly what Nicole Kidman did when she was spotted arriving at her hotel in Uptown New York City in 2017. Kidman looked classy in her black zip-up coat-dress with white piping and a pop of red on the collar, showing off her slim legs in tights paired with black heeled boots and carrying one of her massive bags. She brought the look together with huge jeweled rings and earrings and a simple silver watch on her wrist.
Nicole Kidman looked cute and summery at the US Open
It was definitely a shock when Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced that they would be divorcing after 19 years of marriage. However, Kidman and Urban seem to have rewritten their post-divorce narrative in 2026. It's a far cry from how cozy they looked in 2023 when they attended the US Open Men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. This is especially true considering how Kidman seemed to match Urban's blue pinstriped shirt with her cream pinstriped jacket and skirt.
The actor dressed simply yet glamorously to watch tennis
Not content with one killer look at the 2023 US Open tennis, Nicole Kidman looked seasonally appropriate for September in a light and casual pink dress with pockets. She carried a white jacket and accessorized with white leather loafers and a white handbag. It looked like a comfortable outfit for watching the US Open Women's final between Coco Gauff — who has been through a stunning transformation — and Aryna Sabalenka.
Nicole Kidman looked radiant with her natural hair color
As proof that a classic Manhattanite wardrobe is nothing new to her, Nicole Kidman was spotted on the streets of Manhattan in New York City on December 3, 2010, already decked out in the all-black look she would become known for. Gorgeous red hair down and sitting around her shoulders, Kidman paired a striped black blouse with the collar turned up, and a black and white polka dot scarf with a cropped black suit jacket. The heart detail on her blouse is particularly cute.
Nicole Kidman looked great in a double-breasted suit
All-black was back once again for Nicole Kidman when she was spotted heading to a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York City in 2017, looking beautifully sleek in tight black pants, a tank top, and an asymmetrical Versace jacket. The gold buttons really made the jacket pop, and matched well with the gold tips on her black heels, along with her simple winged eyeliner and rosy pink lipstick.
Nicole Kidman bundled up to go on vacation
Not every occasion needs to be glamorous, and Nicole Kidman proved that when she posted several pictures of her trip to the Balearic island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean. Pictured sitting on a boat, Kidman was soaking up the sun despite the chillier February weather, wearing black straight-leg jeans, black sneakers, and a gray puffy coat with her hair tied up. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed straw hat and gazed at the sea on her day trip to the island while filming the thriller series "Lioness," which she starred in alongside Zoe Saldana.
She looked proper and sweet in her pink dress and checked blazer
It's a shame that Nicole Kidman doesn't wear pink more often, because the paler shades really suit her and play well against her strawberry blonde hair. Spotted in New York City on May 29, 2019, while heading for a taping of "Good Morning America," Kidman looked utterly adorable in her pale pink dress with a pretty bow detail, which she paired with a black-and-white tartan jacket, deep red nails, minimal accessories, and gently tousled long locks.
Nicole Kidman looked amazing in jewel tones
It's rare for her natural curls to make an appearance, but Nicole Kidman blessed us with a sighting when she was spotted filming her TV mini-series "The Undoing" in New York City, her usual stomping ground, which also featured megastars Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland. Lovingly dubbed "Nicurl" by Glamour, Kidman wore her curls long and down, and looked great in a long jewel-toned trench coat, a maroon leather skirt, a striped jumper in maroon and shades of blue, and black Chelsea boots. Very autumn chic.
Nicole Kidman looked youthful wearing a red cap
Nicole Kidman is definitely not afraid to try something new and fun when it comes to her looks, and that's exactly what she did in this selfie she uploaded to Instagram. While her location is unclear, Kidman matched the pops of color on the leather seats. The actor wore a white, floral-patterned knee-length dress, a bright yellow rain jacket, tan cowboy boots, and a bright red snapback. She looked relaxed and youthful, asking her Instagram followers, "What do you think I'm thinking in this photo?"
Nicole Kidman looked happy and sweet with her daughter
Nicole Kidman's outfits for her miniseries "The Undoing" received a lot of praise, and it's not hard to see why. Looking polished in a belted, burnt sienna-colored long trench coat, Kidman took another pair of black Chelsea boots out for a spin, along with tights and a delicate scarf, and her natural curls looked gloriously long and ginger. Kidman's daughter, Faith Margaret, was also spotted on set with her. The adorable child seemed transfixed, gazing at Kidman while she filmed a scene.