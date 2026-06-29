Nicole Kidman's 27 Best Outfits That Weren't Worn On The Red Carpet

Viewed by many as one of the most versatile and accomplished actresses in contemporary film, Nicole Kidman has played many roles over her 40-year-long career. Born in Honolulu and raised in Australia, she made her breakthrough outside of Australian cinema in 1990 in the action-drama "Days of Thunder," and has continued her varied career in movies like "Moulin Rouge!," the horror movie "The Others," and the award-winning TV show "Big Little Lies."

It's not only her film career that interests people. Having announced her separation from ex-husband, singer Keith Urban, in 2025, some of the most salacious details we've learned about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split have had tongues wagging, unfairly or not. Kidman has also garnered fans for her fearless and quirky personality, revealing to W Magazine in 2017 that "[she] could eat anything," and therefore would be a good contestant on "Survivor".

Not content with being a highly respected, Oscar-winning actress, Kidman has also gained many fans over the years for her sense of style, both on and off the red carpet. While her looks for events tend to show off classic glamor and elegant silhouettes, it's the outfits she puts together outside of award shows that show off her real sartorial personality. From leather jackets and straight-leg jeans to on-set UGGs boots and lots of heavy footwear, she's had some great outfits that weren't worn on the red carpet.