What Happened To The Stars Of Little Shop Of Horrors?

Rick Moranis became famous for his character, beer-loving Canadian Bob McKenzie, on "SCTV." The actor's theatrical debut saw him and fellow "SCTV" star Dave Thomas, who played Doug McKenzie, bring their iconic characters to the big screen in 1983's "Strange Brew." The next year, Moranis played Louis Tully in "Ghostbusters," cementing his place in the comedy hall of fame. His next leading role was "Little Shop of Horrors," playing Seymour Krelborn, the kind but meek florist who finds the carnivorous plant.

While "Little Shop of Horrors" struggled at the box office, Moranis was about to star in a series of hits, including "Ghostbusters II," "Parenthood," and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," all released in the same year. He would go on to star in "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid," "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!," and "The Flintstones," but a family tragedy would lead to an early retirement.

Moranis' wife, Ann Belsky, sadly passed away in 1991, and Moranis began to pull away from acting so he could be there for his children. While he continued to work throughout the decade, he did so sparingly, making just six movies. In the new millennium, Moranis stopped appearing in live-action movies, but lent his voice to three animated films, most notably Disney's "Brother Bear" and its sequel. In 2007, he collaborated with Thomas again for the "Bob & Doug McKenzie's Two-Four Anniversary" special before disappearing from public life. About 20 years later, it was announced that Moranis was making his return to the big screen, reprising the role of Dark Helmet for "Spaceballs: The New One" (a legacy sequel to Mel Brooks' legendary 1987 spoof of "Star Wars").