Tarek El Moussa & Christina Haack's Daughter Taylor, 15, Gets Her First Car: 'I'm Crying'

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor El Moussa is celebrating her Sweet 16 a little over a month early with a new set of keys. It's long been clear that Haack's mini-me daughter lives a lavish designer life. Yet, she still seemed shocked to receive a brand new BMW for her milestone birthday.

Taylor's stepmom Heather El Moussa, Tarek, and Haack all shared videos of the 16-year-old's big birthday surprise on their Instagram Stories and main profiles. In one video, the proud parents and stepmom showed their daughter her brand new BMW X5 SUV with a big pink bow on the hood. The text written on the Story said, "the surprise of a lifetime," noting, "we love you Tay!!" In the video, Taylor covers her mouth and says, "Oh my god! I'm crying!" It's easy to understand why. Getting a car at 16 means a lot more freedom is in store, and this isn't just any car. The various 2026 models of the BMW X5 can range in price, landing somewhere between around $66,000 to over $125,000. So, this was definitely a pricey birthday present for Taylor. In the videos on Instagram, though, it was easy to see just how happy Tarek, Heather, and Haack were to hand over the keys to the new driver.