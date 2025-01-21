Inside Christina Hall's Relationship With Her Daughter, Taylor
HGTV star Christina Hall is known for her interior design concepts and her own personal style. However, the real estate investor and television personality makes motherhood her biggest priority. The "Christina on the Coast" star has one daughter, Taylor El Moussa, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Tarek is also the father of Hall's son, Brayden El Moussa. Hall shares her youngest son, Hudson Anstead, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, who she may be reuniting with sooner than we thought. While Hall certainly has an eye for fashion and interior design, her identity as a mom means the most to her. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she explained: "I think most people see me as a glamorous type of person, and at the end of the day, I'm more just a low-key mom."
Taylor is Hall's only daughter and oldest child, born in September 2010. For Taylor's 14th birthday, her mom shared an Instagram post celebrating Taylor and reminiscing about motherhood. "If you watched 'Flip or Flop' since the beginning you watched me carry Taylor on my hip through all of Season 1," Hall wrote. "I didn't have a sitter and didn't want to be apart from her- so she was along for the ride." Taylor has seen her mom star in multiple shows over the years. "Time has flown by way too quickly..." Hall continued in her caption.
She also expressed how thankful she is that Taylor is in her life. "Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person," Hall said. She continued to gush over her daughter. "She's wise, strong-willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around. She's literally my favorite person and I'm so incredibly blessed to be her mama," the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote.
The mother-daughter duo have a close relationship
Divorce can be hard enough on a couple, but when there are children and public scrutiny involved, the life-changing decision becomes much more difficult. Such was the case with Christina Hall and her ex-husband/former co-host of "Flip or Flop," Tarek El Moussa. In December 2016, the HGTV power couple announced their divorce, and it was not just fans who were disappointed by their decision to split. The couple's daughter, Taylor El Moussa, initially struggled with her parents' divorce.
At one point during the divorce proceedings, the then 6-year-old Taylor asked her mom to get back together with her dad (via People). Hall had to explain that they were better apart. After going to therapy to better understand and process the divorce, Taylor was ultimately able to accept her parents' decision to split. Furthermore, Hall and Tarek's long road to friendship after their messy divorce eventually led the whole family to a better place.
As Taylor has grown, her relationship with her mom has become even closer. In an interview with Us Weekly, Hall describes her relationship with her daughter as "very, very strong." While many middle-schoolers tend to distance themselves from their parents, communication between this mother and daughter is open, with Taylor sharing details about her friendships and enjoying sleepovers at her home. "I love just having the kids over to our house," Hall said. "They have a lot of sleepovers, like, every weekend or every other weekend here," she said. "We have, like, six girls over all just sleeping in one room and then [going in] the jacuzzi together and riding their e-bikes around," the mom of three revealed. The television personality prioritizes time with her teen daughter but also respects Taylor's time with her friends, giving them space to be themselves.
Christina Hall took a trip to the East Coast with Taylor
Taylor El Moussa and her mom traded Griffith Park for Central Park when they visited New York together for Thanksgiving in 2024. The mother-daughter duo took a long weekend bonding trip, which Christina Hall shared highlights of on Instagram (via Hello!). In an Instagram photo Hall posted from the trip, the mom of three stood outside of the Manhattan Louis Vuitton store. "Four days in NYC on a mommy-daughter trip has been the best," she captioned. "Grateful for this time together laughing, eating, exploring and shopping our way through New York."
Taylor and her mom kept busy during their time in the Big Apple, dining at many unique locations across the city. For instance, they had lunch at the famous Blue Box Café at Tiffany's one day. Hall regularly updated her Instagram story while there, sharing snapshots from their time in Central Park and at various restaurants. They took in views of the city skyline dining at Centurion one evening. "Dinner 55 floors up with the best view," Hall wrote in an Instagram story of her and Taylor at dinner.
Hall prioritizes one on one time with all three of her children. In an interview with Us Weekly, she explained, "I think all my kids' love language is quality one-on-one time." The reality star continued, "So it's just making sure that [you're] taking time to take them on special, different dates and really just asking them, 'Hey, you know, this summer, let's each pick three things we wanna do.' And making sure that I do those things with them." Whether Hall is on the coast or in the city, she clearly enjoys spending quality time with her mini-me doing whatever Taylor wants to do.
Christina lavishes Taylor with expensive birthday gifts
Christina Hall seemingly spares no expense when it comes to treating her daughter to the finer things in life. Many reality TV kids live insanely lavish lives, and Taylor El Moussa appears to be no exception. From city trips and lunches on Fifth Avenue to elegant birthday gifts, Hall shows her love for El Moussa in many lavish ways. For Taylor's 14th birthday in 2024, her mom surprised her with an extra special present; Hall bought her daughter a Cartier Love bracelet (via Style). The iconic jewelry piece retails for $7,350 and is popular among celebrities.
Hall shared a photo of the gold designer bracelet on her daughter's wrist to her Instagram story (via E! News). "An iconic gift she will have forever," Hall wrote. "Grateful I can do that for her." Hall also posted a picture of a huge bouquet of pink, purple, and white flowers from Le Fleur IV that she got for Taylor's special day. "Happy 14th birthday to my favorite girl in the world," Taylor's mom gushed. Later, the "Christina on the Coast" star treated her birthday girl to dinner at one of her favorite restaurants, Ocean 48, in their hometown of Newport Beach, California.
Christina Hall is there for her daughter's teenage years
While Taylor El Moussa prefers hanging with her friends during her early teenage years, she's still close with her mom. In an interview with People, Christina Hall explained that when it comes to raising kids, so much can change in even just one year. "With Taylor, just having a teenager is wild," Hall revealed. She went on to say that Taylor has "...just grown up so much from 12 to 13, and I just love spending time with her." The mother and daughter have an open line of communication and get along well. "I love our conversations. We're closer than ever... I just love being her mom," Hall said.
Hall values the information her daughter shares with her and also tries to give Taylor some space and freedom to hang out with her friends at the beach. In an interview with E! News, Hall also spoke of her parenting style during Taylor's preteen and teenage years. "I just really, really try to keep the communication open and try to remember what it was like to be her age," Hall said. Part of her parenting philosophy also includes keeping her children off of social media until they're older. Speaking to the news outlet, Hall said, "I just really, truly never even wanted her to have it [social media]." She continued, "It's just so many filters and everything. I just don't really feel like it's good for them."
Taylor apparently inherited her mom's love of fashion
In one 2023 episode of "Christina on the Coast," viewers got a sneak peak of what it's like having a daughter with a similar love of fashion. Taylor El Moussa raided her famous mom's closet in their Newport Beach home full of her designer wardrobe and paraded around in Hall's expensive shoes and clothes. The then 12-year-old Taylor was shown strutting her stuff on an imaginary runway in a pair of her mom's high heels and a jacket. Taylor tried to hide from view before her mom caught her, but she was unsuccessful. "Not those shoes! Absolutely no," the mom of three said to her daughter (via People).
Hall explained that her daughter's taste was changing as she continued to grow up. Previous to the episode being aired, Taylor had begged her mom to take her clothes shopping. "She's at that age, so I totally understand, but apparently I've put it off for too long because now she's shopping in my closet," Hall said. Still, the mom of three admits to being a bit flattered, saying "Part of me is like, it's a compliment, because I never would've taken clothes from my mom at your age."
Taylor El Moussa lovingly tries to keep her mom in check
Taylor El Moussa may have paraded around in her mom's clothes when she thought no one was watching, but that doesn't mean she approves of everything her designer mother wears. Although Christina Hall has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, her daughter still occasionally finds opportunities for her to continue improving on her sense of style. In 2023, Hall shared a snapshot on Instagram featuring her three children in a mirror selfie alongside her. Hall donned skinny jeans and an oversized shirt for the picture, but the jeans apparently weren't her first choice. The interior designer revealed that her preteen daughter begged her not to wear leggings as the family embarked on weekend activities (via Us Weekly).
Despite having a close relationship with her mom, Taylor, like many teenagers, inevitably gets embarrassed by her sometimes. Such is the case with Taylor and her mom when it comes to not only her fashion, but her dancing videos too. In preparation for Hall's new show, "The Flip Off," Hall shared with E! News that her daughter had just one request when it came to filming. "My daughter is just like, 'Mom, don't do any cringe videos,'" the HGTV star said. "'Do not dance. Please stop doing this.'"
The lookalike pair enjoy spa days together
Taylor El Moussa may not want to star alongside her mother in dancing videos. Still, Christina Hall did feature her in a video of the mother-daughter duo enjoying quality time together. El Moussa is growing up to be her mom's twin, but Hall took her daughter out for a salon day at Latitude Loft in August 2024 which left them looking even more similar. The pair both got their blond hair touched up together, and Hall shared a before and after video of their hair with her Instagram followers.
The video showed off Taylor's newly lightened and straightened long blond hair while her mom debuted extensions and went a hair shade lighter as well. The Instagram post, in conjunction with the salon, revealed the specific hair treatments the pair had done. "Christina got a fresh microfoil & Lush Locks extensions, while Taylor added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends," the caption read. The pair enjoyed their day of pampering amid the HGTV star's messy divorce from Josh Hall.
Taylor El Moussa is a natural on camera just like her mom
As the saying goes, "Like mother, like daughter." When it comes to Christina Hall and her daughter, neither mother nor daughter is camera shy. Taylor El Moussa has watched her mom in the spotlight for years and even appears on screen herself occasionally. Taylor previously appeared on "Christina on the Coast" and showed an interest in interior design. In an interview with E! News, Hall spoke of her daughter's creative interests and talents.
"Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera," the HGTV star said of her daughter. "It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while." Hall stated that her children only film about once a month for no more than an hour for the show. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them," Hall said of her children's potential design dreams. "But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods." Hall puts her children's needs first and foremost and strives to ensure their happiness.
They teamed up to design Taylor's bedroom refresh
While the teenager is less preoccupied with interior design now than when she was younger, Christina Hall said she could see her daughter getting back into it later in life. After all, Taylor El Moussa previously redesigned her bedroom with her mom in an episode of "Christina on the Coast." As Taylor's personal style changed, she wanted the decor in her bedroom to change as well. The then 12-year-old had a vision of her room upgrade from the very beginning, which is no surprise considering her mom is a design mastermind.
Taylor knew what she wanted and wasn't afraid to voice it; she quickly ruled out wallpaper and glitter when Hall suggested them. Instead, Taylor's ideas for her updated room included an improved desk area with a bulletin board and more shelves. The mother-daughter design duo also included a hanging chair from the ceiling, a fun addition to a room at any age. Hall listened to her daughter's vision and made it happen. She ultimately made the room more modern and gave it a neutral color palette full of white, beige, and light pink.
Christina Hall respects that Taylor doesn't always want to be in social media photos
Christina Hall posts pictures of all three of her kids on her Instagram page, but when it comes to her oldest child having her own account, Hall is happy her daughter wishes to remain off social media for the time being. While Taylor El Moussa is a natural on screen, the teenager prefers to keep more private when it comes to her personal life, a fact that her family respects. Hall joked to her followers in a 2023 Instagram story that her daughter "still exists;" she just did not want to pose for family photos (via People). Hall poked fun at her daughter but largely respects her "no photos" request.
Taylor's step-mother, Heather Rae, also respects the teen's wishes when it comes to sharing photos online. The "Selling Sunset" star had previously faced criticism from her online followers due to the fact that she posts photos of her biological son more than she posts her step-children.
Rae combats the criticism and notes that it is Taylor's choice whether she wants to be in photographs or not. "She's a teenager now and she'll be like, 'I don't love my hair in that picture, 'Please don't post that one,'" Rae told Today. Taylor's family prioritizes her well being. No matter what she may end up doing later in life, whether design or pursuing her own dreams, she'll have her mom's support along the way.