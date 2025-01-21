Inside Christina Hall's Relationship With Her Daughter, Taylor

HGTV star Christina Hall is known for her interior design concepts and her own personal style. However, the real estate investor and television personality makes motherhood her biggest priority. The "Christina on the Coast" star has one daughter, Taylor El Moussa, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Tarek is also the father of Hall's son, Brayden El Moussa. Hall shares her youngest son, Hudson Anstead, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, who she may be reuniting with sooner than we thought. While Hall certainly has an eye for fashion and interior design, her identity as a mom means the most to her. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she explained: "I think most people see me as a glamorous type of person, and at the end of the day, I'm more just a low-key mom."

Taylor is Hall's only daughter and oldest child, born in September 2010. For Taylor's 14th birthday, her mom shared an Instagram post celebrating Taylor and reminiscing about motherhood. "If you watched 'Flip or Flop' since the beginning you watched me carry Taylor on my hip through all of Season 1," Hall wrote. "I didn't have a sitter and didn't want to be apart from her- so she was along for the ride." Taylor has seen her mom star in multiple shows over the years. "Time has flown by way too quickly..." Hall continued in her caption.

She also expressed how thankful she is that Taylor is in her life. "Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person," Hall said. She continued to gush over her daughter. "She's wise, strong-willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around. She's literally my favorite person and I'm so incredibly blessed to be her mama," the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote.

