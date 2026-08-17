What The Surviving Cast Of '60s Series Dark Shadows Are Up To Today

Alexandra Moltke played Victoria Winters on the series, a governess who arrives at Collinwood in search of her true identity and who is then wooed by the vampire Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid). "Dark Shadows" was Moltke's first acting role, and she basically stopped acting after she left the series, making just one other on-screen appearance in 1968's "Certain Honorable Men." She instead transitioned to life behind the camera in the academic and documentary world, becoming a researcher and eventual assistant curator at what is now the Paley Center for Media. Moltke has also directed and produced several documentaries, with her work airing on PBS, Ovation, and BET.

In 1967, she married Philip Isles and has been professionally known as Alexandra Isles since. The couple share one son but split at some point in the 1970s. Isles was later a key figure in the infamous case of Claus von Bulow, who was convicted and later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife, Sonny von Bulow. She was von Bulow's mistress and delivered damning testimony at the first trial, telling the court that she told von Bulow she would end their affair if he did not leave his wife, which led the jury to believe there was a sufficient motive for him to attempt to kill his wife. She left von Bulow and later married Alfred Jaretzki, with whom she was until he died in 2014.