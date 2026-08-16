King Charles & Queen Camilla Maintain Their Marriage In An Unconventional Way
Much like traditional fairy tales, the love story of the current king and queen of England had to go through some bumps before they secured their happily-ever-after. King Charles III and Queen Camilla's relationship encountered multiple road bumps, like their much-gossiped-about affair and the tragic death of Princess Diana, which delayed them going public as a couple. Even their happiest day had a bit of drama attached: Queen Elizabeth II didn't attend Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005 because it was a civil ceremony. (She was the head of the Church of England, and the optics would have been awkward.) But the sovereign couple has been, by all accounts, the model of harmony and happiness in the 25+ years since their union — and their secret to success might surprise you.
For a couple who waited so long to wed, Charles and Camilla actually choose to spend many of their weekends apart. On the August 4, 2026, episode of the "Palace Confidential" podcast, royal expert Rebecca English explained (via YouTube), "They live quite independent lives, [and] I don't think it affects their relationship at all.[...] They've been a couple, but they've also lived apart for long periods of their life, so it's something they're quite used to."
During her downtime, Camilla enjoys relaxing at Ray Mill, the estate she bought after divorcing her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, noted (via The Sun) that Camilla uses it as a retreat from the pressures of royal life, saying. "[S]he needed somewhere where she could actually relax and just be herself, and [slop] around in dirty jeans if she wanted to, and not be constantly monitored."
Time apart helps this royal couple enjoy time together more
Reaching the quarter-century mark is an impressive achievement for any marriage, but for a couple in the public eye like the king and queen of England, it's downright extraordinary. So what's the secret to King Charles and Queen Camilla's married bliss? Their shared sense of humor certainly helps. Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! "a belly laugh together" is one of their greatest pleasures, as is Camilla's steadying influence. "I think it's always one of her great strengths," Bond said. "She just knows how to deal with him. When he is in one of his moods, her approach is very much to just stand back, let him explode and then just carry on smoothly."
Contrary to what some believe, the royal couple's weekends apart also help strengthen their bond. Even the most loving pairs need some space every so often, even just a few minutes of alone time. One long-term study of married couples from a psychologist at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research revealed nearly one-third of partners felt they didn't have enough privacy or time for themselves. Other benefits of short separations include greater creativity, the freedom to pursue individual interests, and more motivation to connect with friends.
Camilla's role in Charles' reunion with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, says everything about their marriage, too. When Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, brought their children to see their grandpa in July 2026, Camilla reportedly dashed to her husband's side from Ray Mill to make sure nothing went amiss. While the king and queen may not spend every waking moment together, they're always there for each other when it counts.