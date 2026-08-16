King Charles & Queen Camilla Maintain Their Marriage In An Unconventional Way

Much like traditional fairy tales, the love story of the current king and queen of England had to go through some bumps before they secured their happily-ever-after. King Charles III and Queen Camilla's relationship encountered multiple road bumps, like their much-gossiped-about affair and the tragic death of Princess Diana, which delayed them going public as a couple. Even their happiest day had a bit of drama attached: Queen Elizabeth II didn't attend Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005 because it was a civil ceremony. (She was the head of the Church of England, and the optics would have been awkward.) But the sovereign couple has been, by all accounts, the model of harmony and happiness in the 25+ years since their union — and their secret to success might surprise you.

For a couple who waited so long to wed, Charles and Camilla actually choose to spend many of their weekends apart. On the August 4, 2026, episode of the "Palace Confidential" podcast, royal expert Rebecca English explained (via YouTube), "They live quite independent lives, [and] I don't think it affects their relationship at all.[...] They've been a couple, but they've also lived apart for long periods of their life, so it's something they're quite used to."

During her downtime, Camilla enjoys relaxing at Ray Mill, the estate she bought after divorcing her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, noted (via The Sun) that Camilla uses it as a retreat from the pressures of royal life, saying. "[S]he needed somewhere where she could actually relax and just be herself, and [slop] around in dirty jeans if she wanted to, and not be constantly monitored."