12 Celebrity Couples Who Have Opened Up About Why They Don't Want Kids

For generations, having children has been treated less like an option and more as a milestone that one is inevitably expected to cross, preferably with a spouse in tow. Couples who make alternate lifestyle choices, especially those that involve neither marriage nor parenthood, therefore find themselves at the receiving end of incessant and unsolicited scrutiny. The judgment reserved for celebrities in this regard is exponentially higher, given that their private lives are deemed public property destined to be microscopically dissected and served on a silver platter for everyone to devour.

Lily Tomlin, a lifelong convention bender and one of Hollywood's foremost free spirits, was famously put on the spot by television host Johnny Carson in 1973, when he cast a spotlight on her unconventional choices by probing if she wanted children. "You could hear the audience stop dead. Because as a female, even to say you didn't necessarily want to have a child or act out the traditional role of any kind was heavy," she recalled to Metro Weekly. Even so, the oppressive atmosphere didn't stop her from asserting, "I like children but I don't really want to have any children and raise them."

From the '70s to now, Hollywood has come a long way, and child-free couples are increasingly out, loud, and proud about their decision to eschew parenthood. Here are celebrity couples who have opened up about why they don't want kids and their take on the criticism that surrounds them.