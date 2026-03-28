A Complete Timeline Of Oprah Winfrey's 'Spiritual' Partnership With Her Longtime Love

Dubbed the "Queen of Media," Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential figures in television. She revolutionized the talk show format with her wildly popular "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and touched lives across the nation with her surprisingly insightful and compelling interviews. The business-savvy talk show host capitalized well on her fame, founding her own television network and establishing a multi-billion-dollar media empire.

As a billionaire media mogul, all eyes have been on Winfrey for decades. She's easily one of the most recognizable celebrities and, for the most part, has embraced the highs and lows of being a public figure. The talk show host has been open about everything from her weight loss journey to surviving abuse at a young age. However, the aspect of her life that has remained somewhat private is her love life. In fact, some may not even have realized that Winfrey has been in a long-term relationship with Stedman Graham for nearly four decades.

Public appearances by the pair are few and far between, and they have kept their professional careers largely separate. Still, their relationship has been going strong, so much so that Winfrey considers what they share a "spiritual partnership." Over the years, Winfrey and Graham have shared bits and pieces of this partnership and offered insight into how it has lasted so long.