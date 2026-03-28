A Complete Timeline Of Oprah Winfrey's 'Spiritual' Partnership With Her Longtime Love
Dubbed the "Queen of Media," Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential figures in television. She revolutionized the talk show format with her wildly popular "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and touched lives across the nation with her surprisingly insightful and compelling interviews. The business-savvy talk show host capitalized well on her fame, founding her own television network and establishing a multi-billion-dollar media empire.
As a billionaire media mogul, all eyes have been on Winfrey for decades. She's easily one of the most recognizable celebrities and, for the most part, has embraced the highs and lows of being a public figure. The talk show host has been open about everything from her weight loss journey to surviving abuse at a young age. However, the aspect of her life that has remained somewhat private is her love life. In fact, some may not even have realized that Winfrey has been in a long-term relationship with Stedman Graham for nearly four decades.
Public appearances by the pair are few and far between, and they have kept their professional careers largely separate. Still, their relationship has been going strong, so much so that Winfrey considers what they share a "spiritual partnership." Over the years, Winfrey and Graham have shared bits and pieces of this partnership and offered insight into how it has lasted so long.
Oprah Winfrey met Stedman Graham at a charity event in 1986
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham first met at a charity event in 1986. Winfrey had previously seen him around town, but the pair hadn't interacted much. However, one day, they were visiting a mutual friend who was ill with AIDS, and when they left the home together, the talk show asked him to have a beer with her, though he declined because he didn't drink. Things moved slowly as the pair established a friendship, with Winfrey holding back because she wasn't sure someone so handsome and kind would be interested in her.
She wrote in Oprah Daily, "I thought he was nice enough, but I wasn't that impressed. He was polite, yes, and kind. The sort of guy who sits with an ailing friend. Tall and handsome, for sure. But actually too handsome, I thought, to be interested in me." Even her producers were suspicious of his good looks and vintage Mercedes, warning her not to get involved for fear he was a "player."
It turned out the suspicions were unfounded, as Graham proved to Winfrey that he was a gentleman who, in all their years together, she had never heard him curse or speak poorly of others. She also wrote in Oprah Daily, "He's appropriately named because he's steady as a mountain. Even-tempered, accountable, trustworthy, patient."
They were dating different people when they first met
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham's relationship took several months to kick off after their first meeting in 1986. Part of the reason was that they were both in relationships when they first met. Winfrey had seen Graham around town before their first meeting but had never paid him much mind because he was always with his girlfriend. His then-girlfriend was another prominent media figure, radio show host Robin Robinson. However, they broke up a few months after Graham met Winfrey.
On Anderson Live, Robinson revealed she was the one who broke up with Graham because she wanted marriage and children and felt her then-boyfriend was moving too slowly. She also expressed her happiness that things worked out for Graham and Winfrey instead. Unfortunately, Winfrey's alleged relationship at the time ended a little more contentiously.
Although the media mogul has never confirmed it, Haitian filmmaker Reginald Chevalier told RadarOnline that he was dating Winfrey when she met Graham. He accused Graham of courting Winfrey while they were still together, recounting a New Year's Eve party where Graham allegedly came with another woman who distracted Chevalier while Graham spent time with Winfrey. Shortly after the party, the filmmaker claims Winfrey ghosted him, locking him out of her apartment with a simple note that read, "It's not going to work out between us."
Oprah Winfrey realized the relationship was serious during a difficult family situation in 1990
Oprah Winfrey realized her relationship with Stedman Graham was serious when he stood by her during one of her most trying times. In an interview on Piers Morgan Live, she revealed she "wasn't in love" with Graham for a long time. She believed she was in a good relationship, but she realized they had something particularly special when she went through a betrayal. A relative had gone to the press and sold private information about Winfrey to the tabloids for $20,000. The incident left the talk show host in bed feeling physically sick. Once the news was published, Graham came to Winfrey.
She recounted, "And Stedman came into the room with tears in his eyes. We knew it was coming out. Stedman came into the room with tears in his eyes. He said, 'The story is out. I have a copy of it if you want to see it. And I'm really sorry. You don't deserve this.' It was that moment." It was at that moment that Winfrey realized what it meant to have someone love her and stand up for and by her during her most difficult time.
The incident Winfrey is referring to is when her half-sister, Patricia Lloyd, sold a story to the National Enquirer for around $20,000. The story shed light on the tragic real-life story of Oprah Winfrey, including how she became pregnant at age 14 and gave birth to a son, who died shortly after. Winfrey had never wanted the deeply personal story to be public, which is why it meant so much to her that Graham responded with understanding and empathy.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham were engaged in 1992
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham were ready to take their relationship to the next level in 1992 and became engaged. While Winfrey is one of the richest women in the world, and Graham is a successful businessman, their engagement wasn't a luxurious affair. It happened at home one day when the talk show host and her longtime friend, Gayle King, were waiting for Graham to bring over a tape of an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
When he arrived home, Graham proposed, and it took the form of a candid conversation. Winfrey asked, "Is this the proposal?" (via Oprah Daily). Graham responded, "I want you to marry me. I think it's time." Winfrey's final answer was, "Ah, that's really great," and that's how the engagement went down.
At the time of the proposal, the pair had been together for six years. Even so, the idea of the engagement concerned Winfrey a bit. She told her friend Gayle King, "It does scare me a little bit, the whole idea of being married to somebody for the rest of your life. You don't want to wake up 10 years from now and say, `My God, who is this I've married?' So it scares me a little bit, but I think it's the right thing to do" (via Deseret News). Although she sounded quite convinced, she would later switch her stance on the marriage issue.
Oprah Winfrey denied media speculation of a breakup in 2010
Over the years, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been at the center of a few breakup rumors. In 2010, rumors began to speculate not only about her relationship with Graham but also about her relationship with her best friend, Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's decades-long friendship precedes even Winfrey and Graham's relationship. The pair met in 1976 while working at the same news station and became best friends one night when a snowstorm left them stranded together. They've remained best friends since then, and their half-century-long friendship is rare and inspiring.
However, many people don't seem to understand the kind of sisterhood that Winfrey and King share. Over the years, they've faced persistent rumors that they are in a romantic relationship. At times, they've even played along with the rumors and joked about the speculation. In 2010, though, Winfrey reached her breaking point. In an interview with ABC's Barbara Walter, the talk show broke down as she adamantly denied the rumors. The rumors were particularly painful to her because she didn't want people to accuse her of lying, and she was upset that they would believe she'd hide something like that if it were true.
In the interview, she also addressed rumors that she and Graham had broken up, which she attributed to her decision to cut back on public appearances with him. Despite the decision for privacy, she assured Walters that Graham was still very much "the love, the lover, the man, the partner, the mate."
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham never wed, opting for a 'spiritual partnership'
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham became engaged in 1992, and had a tentative wedding date set for 1993. However, Winfrey notably never wore an engagement ring, and 1993 came and went with no news of a wedding. Despite their engagement, the pair have never wed. Shortly after the proposal, the media mogul realized she didn't want to be married, though she did want the engagement. It was less about going through with the marriage and more about what a proposal meant to her at the time.
Winfrey wrote in Oprah Magazine, "I realized I didn't actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn't want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it." Meanwhile, she and Graham appear to be on the same page about the issue, with her telling Vogue that, aside from the engagement, they've never found themselves discussing getting married.
Winfrey told Vogue that she once asked Graham, "What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?" to which he responded, "We wouldn't be together." They both felt that marriage would have required them to adopt a more traditional relationship, which simply wouldn't have worked for Winfrey and her career. Instead, the pair opted for a "spiritual partnership." She wrote in her magazine, "It's what ["Seat of the Soul" author] Gary Zukav defines as a spiritual partnership. Partnership between equals for the purpose of spiritual growth. "
Oprah Winfrey explained why she never had kids with Stedman Graham
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham never had children together, although Graham has a daughter, Wendy, from his previous marriage to Glenda Johnson. However, there was a time when Winfrey considered having children. In an interview with People, she explained that shortly after her engagement to Graham, she seriously considered becoming a mother and even began preparing for the possibility. She said, "At one point in Chicago, I had bought an additional apartment because I was thinking, 'Well, if we get married, I'm going to need room for children.'"
Ultimately, the real reason Oprah Winfrey never had children is that she recognized the responsibility that came with motherhood. As a talk show host, she realized, "Whoa, I'm talking to a lot of messed-up people, and they are messed up because they had mothers and fathers who were not aware of how serious that job is." As a woman working 17-hour days, she wasn't sure she could tackle the responsibility or cope with the underappreciation mothers face.
Still, over the years, she has become, in a sense, a mother to countless individuals. After founding the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, she felt that her relationship with her many students helped her fill a void she might otherwise have had.
The pair underwent a temporary separation during the COVID quarantine in 2020
In 2020, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham temporarily separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair took the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously, especially because Winfrey had recently dealt with health complications after contracting pneumonia and taking antibiotics for a bronchial infection. Hence, although Graham had been her partner for over 30 years, she wasn't about to share a home with him after he returned from a business trip during which he might have been exposed to the virus.
She sent him to their guesthouse to self-quarantine for two weeks, telling him, "Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!" (via NBC News). Graham didn't mind the separation, as Winfrey noted, "He's happy to keep me safe."
Fortunately, the quarantine went smoothly, and the pair were happy to reunite after two weeks. To celebrate Graham's "freedom," Winfrey employed two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to sing a welcome song as she and Graham exchanged a hug. The talk show host tried to tease him, remarking he must "appreciate" her more now. However, he reminded her, "I appreciated you before, honey." (via Instagram).
They have been parents to many fur babies over the years
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham never had children of their own, but they have become parents multiple times over the years to fur babies. Over the years, Winfrey has had 21 dogs, many of whom she shares with Graham. One of their earliest pups was Sophie, the black Cocker Spaniel who boasted appearances alongside the media mogul at events like the Emmys. Sophie wasn't her only Cocker Spaniel at the time, as she also had another little shadow in Cocker Spaniel Solomon.
However, Winfrey's bond with Sophie was particularly special. When she lost Sophie in 2008 after 13 years together, she remarked, "And Sophie was a little soul – just a little soul, but had a great impact on my life. And when I lost her, is when I realized that nobody on earth had ever loved me like that little dog" (via HuffPost). Even so, that didn't stop Winfrey and Graham from opening their hearts and home to many more furry friends.
A year after losing Sophie, Graham and Winfrey visited a PAWS shelter and adopted another female Cocker Spaniel, Sadie, to join the pair of Golden Retrievers, Luke and Layla, they already had. By 2010, they added Springer Spaniels Sunny (who died in 2025) and Lauren to their budding family. As of 2026, surviving dogs, Sadie and Lauren, are purportedly set to inherit $30 million from Oprah Winfrey's net worth of over a billion dollars.
Stedman Graham supported Oprah Winfrey through her weight-loss journey
For years, Oprah Winfrey has been on a rollercoaster health journey. She has tried many different weight-loss routines, including her infamous four-month pure-liquid diet in 1988 that saw her lose and quickly regain 67 pounds. In 2007, she revealed her diagnosis of hyperthyroidism, which contributed to her weight gain. After a stint with Weight Watchers, Winfrey turned to weight loss drugs, starting a GLP-1 in 2023. As of 2025, she had lost approximately 50 pounds on the medication.
While Winfrey's weight has changed over the years, the one thing that hasn't changed is how Stedman Graham sees her. In an interview with People, the talk show host confirmed her long-time partner has never been anything but supportive of her journey. She stated, "He has absolutely been nothing but supportive through all of it. When he met me, I was 200 pounds. And it's never made one iota of a difference."
At times, Winfrey struggled with insecurity and low self-confidence, but it stemmed from within her and was never something Graham had an issue with. She remarked, "He was with me at my heaviest," and he has continued to stand by Oprah Winfrey throughout her stunning transformation. Although her weight makes no difference to him, Winfrey believes it has helped their relationship, stating of the impact of her weight loss on her relationship, "I've seen all of my relationships improve because the energy and presence and vitality and clarity that I bring to them is so different."