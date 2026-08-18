Linda Ronstadt's Relationship History Is Packed With Celebrity Men

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Linda Ronstadt enjoyed a prolific career spanning various musical genres, from rock to jazz, Mexican, Afro-Cuban, opera, and country. She made her debut in the mid-1960s and has won 11 Grammy Awards to date. The music icon was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. While Ronstadt is known best for hits like "Blue Bayou," "Somewhere Out There," and "Tú Sólo Tú," she also made a memorable impression as Mabel in the 1983 film version of the Gilbert and Sullivan opera, "The Pirates of Penzance." Her real-life relationships also caught the attention of the media over the years, so let's look back at the most famous men she once dated.

Ronstadt has never been married, but she enjoys life as a single mom, having adopted a girl, Mary Clementine, in 1990, and a boy, Carlos, in 1994. She spoke to NPR in 2013 about her past relationships, saying, "I think I was reasonably monogamous in a serial way. But I'm not a good compromiser. I think I don't have a knack for the kind of compromise. I admire people's marriages, and I think it's a wonderful thing to have. But I don't think it's the only way to live."

Sadly, the international icon, who has been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, is now retired. She'll always be remembered as "the First Lady of Rock," one who charmed numerous celebrities with her powerful voice and deep brown eyes. From John Boylan to Jerry Brown and George Lucas, these were her most notable romances.