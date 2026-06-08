Celebrity Moms Who Chose To Have Kids Without A Partner
The American Dream used to consist of a nuclear family with a working dad and a stay-at-home-mom. That 1950s post-war fantasy doesn't exist anymore, as the concept of family has evolved into a malleable shape that is different for everyone. We know now that a working woman can have it all — whatever that might mean — with or without a partner. More and more female celebrities are deciding to start families on their own terms rather than waiting to find the perfect significant other. Some of them adopted, went through surrogacy, or used a sperm donor. Many have had multiple children and learned to strike the perfect balance.
In modern day America, the non-traditional family is not so unconventional. According to the National Vital Statistics Reports, 40% of all babies birthed in the United States in 2025 were born to unmarried women.
These actors, models, and rock stars have made the decision to embrace the chaotic and fulfilling life of single motherhood. But they are not alone, as they certainly have a community of support and love surrounding them. Here are the celeb moms who chose to have kids on their own, proving that families come in all shapes and sizes.
Sheryl Crow adopted two sons after breast cancer treatment
Sheryl Crow started dating Lance Armstrong in 2003. The superstar musician has said their kismet first encounter was a love at first sight kind of moment. Armstrong was coming off a divorce and had three kids; Sheryl was 41 years old and looking to start a family. The couple got engaged in 2005, and it seemed like the Grammy winner was on her way to happily ever after.
Then in 2006, the famed cyclist and the "Strong Enough" singer ended their relationship. The real reason Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong broke up was because they were at different stages in their lives. Armstrong would later reason that she wanted to have kids, and at the time, he wasn't ready to have more. But the heartache wouldn't end there for Sheryl: Weeks later, she announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
After undergoing treatment and entering remission, the "Soak Up the Sun" singer was ready to take her future happiness into her own hands. She moved from Los Angeles to Nashville, and then expanded her family: She adopted Wyatt Crow in 2007 and Levi Crow in 2010. "I started the process of arranging to adopt after I completed my breast cancer radiation," she told Woman's Day (via People). "I was ready to do this, to become a mom. I'd always aspired to do this, and decided I'd put it off no more, even if it meant going it alone."
January Jones has never revealed the paternity of her son
January Jones is one of the celebs who have tried to keep their child's father a secret, and as of this writing, she has remained successful. In 2011, the "Mad Men" actor gave birth to her son Xander Dane Jones. She was more than prepared to take on the responsibility of being a single parent. "I don't have room for anything else so I don't know how I would have done it with a partner," she told The Edit in 2013 (via TV Guide). "I knew I would be raising my son alone. It was something I went into knowingly, I was prepared mentally — and I was excited about it."
January has been linked to a few famous celebs, including Ashton Kutcher and Jason Sudeikis, but she has opted to keep her baby's paternity under wraps. "It's just not something the public needs to know," she added. "There are parts of your life — no matter what your job — that should remain private."
However, January is hardly alone. The actor has a wealth of friends who support her, and her family has helped as well. As for finding a romantic partner, January is not that interested. "Something else would suffer if a relationship came along," she told Red in 2017. "Yes, I'm willing to make that sacrifice for the right relationship – I just don't feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don't feel unhappy or lonely."
Linda Ronstadt adopted two children in her 40s
Linda Ronstadt, a beloved singer-songwriter who skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s, has been linked to a number of famous faces, including George Lucas, Mick Jagger, and Steve Martin. However, the singer never got married. The multiple Grammy winner was not going to let her marital status get in the way of fulfilling her dream to become a mother. "I've thought about it a lot. I like children a whole lot," she told Playboy magazine in 1980. "The only reason to have children is because you want them more than anything else, and if I get to that point, I won't care if I'm married or not."
In 1990, Linda's dream came true. She adopted her daughter, Mary Clementine Ronstadt. Four years later, she adopted her son, Carlos Ronstadt. She opted to keep her kids out of the glaring spotlight of her fame. The "Different Drum" singer revealed in a 2022 interview with AARP that her now-adult kids were 31 and 28, and close with their mother: Mary Clementine lived with Linda in her house in San Francisco, and Carlos was just down the street.
And yes, music has long been an important part of the family's lives. "My children both use music for their own enjoyment, which is what music is really for," Linda told AARP. The music icon performed her last show in 2009 due to progressive supranuclear palsy, a condition that affects her vocal cords.
Naomi Campbell had two kids via surrogacy
In 2021, 50-year-old Naomi Campbell announced on Instagram that she had become a mother to a baby daughter. The picture featured the supermodel's hand holding the sweet baby's tiny feet; however, her face is not in view. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote (via People). "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
The announcement was a shock to even the supermodel's closest friends. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she told British Vogue. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done." Two years later, Campbell welcomed a baby boy into her family. Initially, she played coy about how her children came into her life, but in 2023 she shared that both children arrived via surrogacy.
The supermodel is incredibly protective of her kids' privacy, and has opted not to share their names publicly or post photos of their faces. "My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," Campbell told The Times (via People). "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."
Diane Keaton started her family in her 50s
Diane Keaton's relationship history is a who's who of Hollywood icons. The "Annie Hall" star has been romantically linked to Woody Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty. It was even rumored that she had a May-December romance with Keanu Reeves after the pair co-starred in the romantic comedy "Something's Gotta Give." Despite the roster of A-list suitors, Diane opted to skip the trip down the aisle.
However, that did not stop her desire to be a mother. Diane adopted a daughter named Dexter Keaton in 1996 and a son called Duke Keaton in 2001. "I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother," the Oscar winner told Ladies' Home Journal in 2008 (via People). "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."
As a single mom, Diane Keaton had one big worry about adopting her kids. "I adopted my children at 50. That is probably too late because I worry I've got to be around for a while," she said in an interview with Good Housekeeping (via Daily Express). "I am single ... At the same time nothing has more meaning for me in my life than my kids." Diane died in 2025 at the age of 79, when Dexter was 30, and Duke was 26. Both of her kids have opted to live a life outside the Hollywood spotlight.
Sandra Bullock adopted two children in her 40s
The real reason Sandra Bullock adopted her kids had a lot to do with tragedy. In the summer of 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the southeastern part of the United States. The natural disaster killed about 1,400 people and devastated the region for years to come. "I did think, 'Maybe not,'" she told People about her thoughts on whether to adopt. "Then [Hurricane] Katrina happened ... Katrina happened in New Orleans and something told me, 'My child is there.' It was weird."
The 45-year-old Oscar winner adopted her son Louis Bullock in 2010 out of New Orleans when he was 3 months old, the same year that she filed for divorce from Jesse James. She had thought about having a family before, but is glad that she decided to wait. "The beautiful thing that I was constantly told was, 'The perfect child will find you,'" added Sandra. "But you don't believe that when it's not happening ... When it does happen, you know exactly what they're talking about."
A few years later, Sandra welcomed daughter Laila Bullock into the family. She was 2 years old at the time and in foster care. The "Gravity" actor's son had a lot to do with her decision to adopt another child. "When I look at Laila, there's no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here," she told People in 2015. "I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time."
Charlize Theron always knew that she would adopt
Many little girls dream of their wedding day, but for Charlize Theron, walking down the aisle was never her fantasy. "I never wanted to get married," Charlize said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 (via People). However, the actor did always know that she wanted to adopt. "Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day," she told People.
Charlize Theron has two daughters, Jackson And August Theron The Oscar winner adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. Charlize, who is from South Africa, shared in a 2019 interview with NPR that she was open to adopting children from anywhere in the world. "And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American," she added. "Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they're my children."
Charlize does not post a lot of pictures of her kids on social media, but she does talk about her love of being a single mom. She said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2025, "I love every single day of it. I love that I don't have to share them with somebody. I love that I don't have to run a f**king thing by a guy."
Meg Ryan adopted a daughter after her divorce from Dennis Quaid
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were one of the hot "it" couples of the late 1980s and 90s. The photogenic pair married in 1991 and had one son, "The Boys" actor Jack Quaid. Infidelity allegations surfaced on both sides, and Meg's affair with Russell Crowe became tabloid fodder. There was also Dennis' admitted jealousy over his wife's flourishing career. The pair separated in 2000 under tumultuous terms.
But that didn't mean that Meg was done growing her family. In 2006, the "When Harry Met Sally..." actor adopted Daisy True Ryan, a 2-year-old girl from China, as a single mom. "I always thought I'd adopt, and at various points, I was on the brink of it," Meg told The Sunday Times in 2024. "But it was particular to Daisy, I guess. I don't know how events conspired to bring us together, but it was perfect."
In 2024, Meg said that Daisy True was studying across the pond. "I'm a total anglophile and have this little London dream of living there one day," Ryan shared. "My daughter, she's doing English literature at college here, but she's hoping to study in Bath one day." Ryan clearly enjoys her role as mother to Jack and Daisy True. "They're just a blast. It is just a true joy," she told People. "It is a joy to me to know both of them."
Lucy Liu has a support system to help raise her son
In August of 2015, Lucy Liu welcomed her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, into the world. The baby boy was delivered through surrogacy/gestational carrier. Lucy was 46 years old at the time, the "Charlie's Angels" star has never been married. Per ABC News, she announced her bundle of joy with an Instagram post that read, "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]."
Some naysayers were critical that Lucy had Rockwell via a gestational carrier. "It seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop," Lucy told People in 2020. The actor brushed off the judgment. "I didn't really think about it at all," Lucy said to CBS News. "I just went ahead and did it ... I didn't realize there was criticism until after I sent out the information that I had my baby through a gestational carrier and my friends said, 'Don't listen to what some people are saying.'"
Lucy has been actively involved with promoting the idea that a family can be built in many different ways. She may be a single mother, but that does not mean that she is raising Rockwell on her own. "I don't really raise [Rockwell] by myself," she added. "I have a lot of friends and a group of people who help me. It's important to ask for help."
Mindy Kaling has not publicly revealed the identity of her kids' father
It's incredible that Mindy Kaling has any hours left in the day to raise her three kids, as it seems the actor/producer/showrunner/writer/director is never not working. In just this decade, Mindy has worked as a producer or executive producer on nine different projects, including Netflix's "Running Point" and the buzzy Hulu series "Not Suitable for Work."
Even still, Mindy has a trio of young children: Katherine Swati Kaling, Spencer Avu Kaling, and Anne Kaling. She gave birth to all of her kids but has never revealed the identity of their father(s). "The Office" actor's supportive inner circle includes friends like Reese Witherspoon and B.J. Novak, both of whom have been. In a 2021 interview with People, before she had her third child, Mindy discussed how she manages both a crazy work life and being a single mom. "I wouldn't be able to keep my full-time professional career and have two children under the age of 3 without the incredibly strong relationship I have with my nanny," she admitted. "Also with my dad ... My village is small and I wish it was bigger."
Mindy is protective of her children's identity, especially online. "My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that," she told People in 2021. "I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not."