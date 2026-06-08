Celebrity Moms Who Chose To Have Kids Without A Partner

The American Dream used to consist of a nuclear family with a working dad and a stay-at-home-mom. That 1950s post-war fantasy doesn't exist anymore, as the concept of family has evolved into a malleable shape that is different for everyone. We know now that a working woman can have it all — whatever that might mean — with or without a partner. More and more female celebrities are deciding to start families on their own terms rather than waiting to find the perfect significant other. Some of them adopted, went through surrogacy, or used a sperm donor. Many have had multiple children and learned to strike the perfect balance.

In modern day America, the non-traditional family is not so unconventional. According to the National Vital Statistics Reports, 40% of all babies birthed in the United States in 2025 were born to unmarried women.

These actors, models, and rock stars have made the decision to embrace the chaotic and fulfilling life of single motherhood. But they are not alone, as they certainly have a community of support and love surrounding them. Here are the celeb moms who chose to have kids on their own, proving that families come in all shapes and sizes.