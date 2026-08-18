'80s Bond Girl Carey Lowell Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today
Fans of the James Bond film series are sure to recognize a young Carey Lowell during her performance as Bond girl Pam Bouvier in 1989's "Licence to Kill." The character is a former Army pilot working for the CIA who teams up with Bond, played by "1923" cast member Timothy Dalton, as he goes after the crime lord Franz Sanchez, played by Robert Davi. The part was one of her first big roles and arguably her breakout. After that, Lowell starred in other notable movies and television shows, including a long run on "Law & Order" and a part in the beloved rom-com "Sleepless in Seattle."
Lowell's life isn't as in the spotlight as it was decades ago, and many fans are curious to know what the former Bond girl looks like now. Well, we can assure you that Lowell is still just as stunning after so many years. These days, the actor stays busy with various projects, but in July 2026, she was spotted at the world premiere of the FX show "The Shards," based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis. She was there supporting her son, Homer Gere, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Richard Gere.
Both Homer and Lowell wore chic black outfits while posing together for photos, and the mother-son duo's family resemblance was on full display at the event. Lowell looked radiant and ageless with a bright smile and perfectly styled short brown hair, and she seemed relaxed in the sweet snap. Homer plays one of the main characters in "The Shards," having followed both of his parents' footsteps into an acting career. He notably stars alongside Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber (and the two took a page out of Richard and Crawford's past for a Vogue cover shoot).
Carey Lowell has had multiple successful careers throughout her life
While "Licence to Kill" is likely Carey Lowell's biggest role and what she's known for, the actor has actually been quite successful in her life with a few different careers. Before acting, Lowell was a model throughout the 1980s. She called her discovery "a fluke," telling Print magazine that a friend suggested she go to a local agency in Colorado, and she ended up photographed by photographer Pamela Hansen. Then a scout from Eileen Ford's modeling agency saw Lowell's photos and wanted to meet her, and the rest is history.
Her transition to acting was just as casual. One of her first roles had Lowell playing a model in "Club Paradise." She went on to study acting and continued to go on auditions, which led to her casting in "Licence to Kill." She acted less after having kids, but she never fully stepped away from the entertainment industry. Later on, Lowell shifted her focus to other things, particularly a passion for ceramics. She liked ceramics and pottery when she was younger, but she returned to it while looking for classes for her daughter.
She described how she decided pour her energy into ceramics over acting, saying to Print magazine, " ... I just thought, 'You know what? What gives me joy? What's really making me happy here now these days?' And it was just doing ceramics, not going up on an audition where I had to think about how I looked, I was old, too old or anything like that." Lowell even called it "the best thing I've ever done." In 2021, she launched a line of ceramics on her eponymous site, Carey Lowell Ceramics. While it started as plates, vases, and bowls, Lowell has expanded to jewelry and more elaborate sculptures.