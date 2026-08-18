'80s Bond Girl Carey Lowell Is Still Absolutely Stunning Today

Fans of the James Bond film series are sure to recognize a young Carey Lowell during her performance as Bond girl Pam Bouvier in 1989's "Licence to Kill." The character is a former Army pilot working for the CIA who teams up with Bond, played by "1923" cast member Timothy Dalton, as he goes after the crime lord Franz Sanchez, played by Robert Davi. The part was one of her first big roles and arguably her breakout. After that, Lowell starred in other notable movies and television shows, including a long run on "Law & Order" and a part in the beloved rom-com "Sleepless in Seattle."

Lowell's life isn't as in the spotlight as it was decades ago, and many fans are curious to know what the former Bond girl looks like now. Well, we can assure you that Lowell is still just as stunning after so many years. These days, the actor stays busy with various projects, but in July 2026, she was spotted at the world premiere of the FX show "The Shards," based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis. She was there supporting her son, Homer Gere, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Richard Gere.

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Both Homer and Lowell wore chic black outfits while posing together for photos, and the mother-son duo's family resemblance was on full display at the event. Lowell looked radiant and ageless with a bright smile and perfectly styled short brown hair, and she seemed relaxed in the sweet snap. Homer plays one of the main characters in "The Shards," having followed both of his parents' footsteps into an acting career. He notably stars alongside Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber (and the two took a page out of Richard and Crawford's past for a Vogue cover shoot).