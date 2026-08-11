Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere's Kids Take A Page From Their Past In New Vogue Cover
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere are starring in "The Shards," the new Ryan Murphy show on FX, and they are now on the cover of the September issue of Vogue. The cover photo is a cute callback to Cindy Crawford, Gerber's mom, and Richard Gere, Homer's dad, who were on the cover of Vogue back in 1992. While some nepo babies have avoided the spotlight, Gerber and Homer have both followed in their parents' famous footsteps, and fans are loving it.
A post on X (formerly known as Twitter) captured the moment by displaying side-by-side photos of the recent Vogue cover compared to the 1992 cover. "Cindy & Richard's legacy is eating. Both looks are serving," one person commented on the post, while someone else wrote, "Full circle moment done right. The resemblance is unreal."
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere cover the latest issue of Vogue Magazine.
34 years after Kaia's mother Cindy Crawford and Homer's father Richard Gere covered Vogue. pic.twitter.com/Hd88zypC5O
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 11, 2026
Crawford is a celebrity mom with a lookalike daughter who was one of the original supermodels. Considering how much Gerber looks like Crawford, it's no wonder that she got into the fashion world, too. She has been modeling since she was 16, and she's been on the cover of dozens of magazines. As for Homer, Richard is happy that his son is following in his footsteps and getting into acting. Before "The Shards," Homer was in the show "Euphoria," and he's in Oliver Stone's movie "White Lies."
Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were only married for a few years
The Vogue cover story about Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere focuses on their show "The Shards," which is based on a book by Bret Easton Ellis, who also wrote "American Psycho." "The Shards" follows the lives of rich teens at a prestigious LA prep school in the 1980s while a serial killer is at large. The 1980s was a time of over-the-top excess, power suits, and preppy style, all of which you can see in the show.
It was also the decade when Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford started to really make waves in their respective careers. Richard starred in the hit movie "An Officer and a Gentlemen" in 1982, and Crawford started modeling at the age of 17 in 1983.
At the time of their Vogue cover, Crawford and Richard were newly married; they tied the knot in Las Vegas in December 1991. They divorced in 1995 — Crawford blamed her age gap with Richard for why the marriage didn't last. Gerber and Homer did very briefly talk about that marriage when they first met, not long before shooting started for "The Shards." Homer told Vogue, "Twenty minutes into knowing each other, I was like, 'Should we just acknowledge the fact that our parents were married?' She was like, 'Yeah. Cool.' And that was it."