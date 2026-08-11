Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere's Kids Take A Page From Their Past In New Vogue Cover

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere are starring in "The Shards," the new Ryan Murphy show on FX, and they are now on the cover of the September issue of Vogue. The cover photo is a cute callback to Cindy Crawford, Gerber's mom, and Richard Gere, Homer's dad, who were on the cover of Vogue back in 1992. While some nepo babies have avoided the spotlight, Gerber and Homer have both followed in their parents' famous footsteps, and fans are loving it.

A post on X (formerly known as Twitter) captured the moment by displaying side-by-side photos of the recent Vogue cover compared to the 1992 cover. "Cindy & Richard's legacy is eating. Both looks are serving," one person commented on the post, while someone else wrote, "Full circle moment done right. The resemblance is unreal."

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere cover the latest issue of Vogue Magazine. 34 years after Kaia's mother Cindy Crawford and Homer's father Richard Gere covered Vogue. pic.twitter.com/Hd88zypC5O — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 11, 2026

Crawford is a celebrity mom with a lookalike daughter who was one of the original supermodels. Considering how much Gerber looks like Crawford, it's no wonder that she got into the fashion world, too. She has been modeling since she was 16, and she's been on the cover of dozens of magazines. As for Homer, Richard is happy that his son is following in his footsteps and getting into acting. Before "The Shards," Homer was in the show "Euphoria," and he's in Oliver Stone's movie "White Lies."