Meghan Markle And Her Estranged Dad Have A Chance To Make TV History Together

After years of frosty relations and hard feelings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are finally making progress on reconciling with their families. Harry and Meghan are reportedly considering a bold move to bring them back into the royal fold: namely, making a public apology to King Charles III. Now comes word that Meghan and her estranged father, Thomas Markle, could be making history together — but whether this will open a new chapter in their relationship remains to be seen.

Thomas, a former lighting director for "General Hospital," earned nine Daytime Emmy nominations alongside his coworkers for their production work, winning twice in 1982 and 2011. His daughter may soon have a golden statuette to match his: Her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," was nominated for a 2026 Daytime Emmy in the outstanding lifestyle program category. If the duchess prevails, she and her dad would be the second father and daughter to both snag Daytime Emmys, with Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daphne Oz being the first. (The Ozes would still have some bragging rights; they each won an award in 2016, and they were both nominated in the same two categories.)

An anonymous friend of the senior Markle told the Sunday Express that despite their rift, Thomas is rooting for his daughter. "Like any dad, he's enormously proud that Meghan is following in his footsteps," they said. "Despite the deep divide between them, he dearly wants her to succeed and would love to see her win." The friend claims Thomas was tempted to send Meghan a congratulatory note. "But in [the] end, he didn't because I don't think he wanted to set himself up for the likelihood that she would simply ghost him again."