Harry & Meghan Are Reportedly Considering A Bold Public Move To Bring Them Back In The Royal Fold

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married in 2018, and it didn't take them long to strike out on their own. They officially stepped back from being working royals in February 2021, and Harry and Meghan moved to a mansion in Montecito, California. The couple went on a bit of a transparency spree in the wake of their royal exit, revealing some behind-the-scenes drama with their reputation-destroying Oprah interview, Harry's memoir "Spare," and their Netflix show "Harry & Meghan." The result was a deeply damaged relationship with the royal family, including a nasty feud between Harry and his brother, Prince William. However, the pair have been attempting to mend fences, and that may include a public apology. It would have to be a pretty big one, though.

Rob Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack detailed what some palace insiders are reportedly saying about the situation. Shuter at one time worked for Princess Michael of Kent — the wife of one of Queen Elizabeth's cousins – so he may have some insights into the royal family machine, in addition to his extensive contacts.

When it comes to what Harry and Meghan would have to say to get back in the good graces of the royals, one purported palace insider explained to Shuter, "This isn't about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything." They added, "It's about acknowledging that the past five years have caused enormous pain. The debate now is over what an apology should say — and, just as importantly, what it shouldn't."