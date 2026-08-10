Harry & Meghan Are Reportedly Considering A Bold Public Move To Bring Them Back In The Royal Fold
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married in 2018, and it didn't take them long to strike out on their own. They officially stepped back from being working royals in February 2021, and Harry and Meghan moved to a mansion in Montecito, California. The couple went on a bit of a transparency spree in the wake of their royal exit, revealing some behind-the-scenes drama with their reputation-destroying Oprah interview, Harry's memoir "Spare," and their Netflix show "Harry & Meghan." The result was a deeply damaged relationship with the royal family, including a nasty feud between Harry and his brother, Prince William. However, the pair have been attempting to mend fences, and that may include a public apology. It would have to be a pretty big one, though.
Rob Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack detailed what some palace insiders are reportedly saying about the situation. Shuter at one time worked for Princess Michael of Kent — the wife of one of Queen Elizabeth's cousins – so he may have some insights into the royal family machine, in addition to his extensive contacts.
When it comes to what Harry and Meghan would have to say to get back in the good graces of the royals, one purported palace insider explained to Shuter, "This isn't about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything." They added, "It's about acknowledging that the past five years have caused enormous pain. The debate now is over what an apology should say — and, just as importantly, what it shouldn't."
Prince Harry's security concerns may be influencing his possible apology and reconciliation
There had been some signs that Prince Harry regrets leaving royal life behind, so recent talk of a possible reconciliation isn't entirely a surprise. There's a fine line to walk if an apology was going to come from Harry and Meghan. As one source told Rob Shuter, "Everyone agrees trust has to be rebuilt. The challenge is finding language that gives the King the respect he wants without forcing Harry and Meghan to walk back every interview, documentary, or page of 'Spare.'"
This possible change of heart could have been influenced by Harry and Meghan's recent trip to the U.K., where their kids got to spend time with King Charles. Even with the family reunion, though, Harry still seems to have security concerns about his family returning to his homeland. Once he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, they no longer had the accompanying royal security when they were in the U.K.
Harry has voiced his concerns about what might happen without adequate security, linking it to Princess Diana's death as she was chased by paparazzi in Paris. In a statement he released to the media in 2019, Harry wrote (via The Guardian), "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person." While his desire for a royal reunion surely comes from a place of love, it may also stem from very practical reasons — if Harry and his family are ever going to be safe in the United Kingdom, he'll need to be in the good graces of King Charles. "Harry's intention is two-fold. ... having his father by his side would also add considerable weight to his argument for security for his family ..." one royal insider told the Mirror. It might all depend on his apology.