David Cassidy Didn't Want To Sing This 'Lame' Partridge Family Song — But Fans Loved It

The Partridge Family may have been a fictional band, but the music they played was very real (and quite popular at that). In the four years the hit '70s sitcom "The Partridge Family" was on the air, the real-life band of the same name — fronted by series stars Shirley Jones and David Cassidy — put out a total of eight studio albums. Not only that but their 1970 debut single, "I Think I Love You," reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In other words, The Partridge Family helped write the blueprint for TV bands releasing real songs, setting the stage for future acts like Big Time Rush and Dethklok. However, Cassidy, in particular, didn't always believe in the material. In fact, he objected to one specific song so strongly that he did everything in his power to nix it.

Cassidy was always something of a rebel among the cast of "The Partridge Family." Take, for example, the time he caused a panic by driving off with the show's iconic bus in order to escape a shoot that was going poorly. Unfortunately for Cassidy, there was no getting out of recording The Partridge Family's hit 1971 single, "Doesn't Somebody Want to Be Wanted," no matter how badly he wanted to. "I had no say in what I was to perform," Cassidy wrote in his 1994 memoir, adding that he hated the song's spoken-word section so much, he threatened to quit the show over it. Even after relenting and moving forward with the recording, he "begged" the studio to shelve the track. Per Parade, Cassidy eventually embraced the song's popularity by playing it live during his solo career, although he called it "extraordinarily lame" at one of his final shows.