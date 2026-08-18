Princess Eugenie Follows Sweet Royal Baby Tradition As Her Daughter's Name Is Revealed

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have given a special nod to a very special royal. Eugenie's new baby likely won't receive a royal title, but she has received a name fit for a royal. Two weeks after the royal family was delighted to announce the birth of Eugenie's daughter with a sweet photo, the princess has taken to Instagram to share her third child's name. And it follows a very sweet family tradition.

"[Two] weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we've had the most special, cosy and love-filled time," Eugenie wrote alongside an adorable photo (above) of her new baby. "We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank," she added, noting that little Adelaide was "named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts." Her great-grandmother was, of course, Queen Elizabeth II, who died four years before her birth. But Adelaide Elizabeth is far from the first great-granddaugther whose name pays homage to the late queen. She is joined by cousins Isla Elizabeth, Charlotte Elizabeth, Lilibet Diana, Lena Elizabeth, Sienna Elizabeth, and Athena Elizabeth.