On August 3, 2026, the royal family was "delighted" to announce the birth of Princess Eugenie's daughter with a sweet photo, elaborating in their Instagram statement that she was born at 6:20 PM, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. Overjoyed dad Jack Brooksbank shared the first photo, showing the newborn holding on to an unidentified person's finger. Unlike her big brothers August and Ernest Brooksbank, who were born in London, the little girl (whose name hasn't been revealed as of this writing) was born in Lisbon. When not at their U.K. residence, the Brooksbanks live in a luxury villa on the Portuguese coast.

Some years down the road, Eugenie's daughter will learn — no doubt to her delight — that her mum is a bonafide princess. Alas, she'll also figure out that she most likely won't be afforded the same lofty privileges. There are specific rules pertaining to royal titles, dating all the way back to King George V and modified only slightly since then. Simply put, the only people eligible to be called prince and princess are the reigning monarch's children, the children of the Prince of Wales, and the sovereign's male-line grandchildren.

Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, fall under the last category, since their father is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew). However, since their kids aren't the male-line grandchildren of the current monarch, King Charles III, none of them are in line to become princes or princesses. In certain cases, a royal child's status can change though. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their two children, they were the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II at the time. Once His Majesty ascended the throne, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet got their royal titles accordingly.