Why Princess Eugenie's Baby Likely Won't Receive A Royal Title
On August 3, 2026, the royal family was "delighted" to announce the birth of Princess Eugenie's daughter with a sweet photo, elaborating in their Instagram statement that she was born at 6:20 PM, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. Overjoyed dad Jack Brooksbank shared the first photo, showing the newborn holding on to an unidentified person's finger. Unlike her big brothers August and Ernest Brooksbank, who were born in London, the little girl (whose name hasn't been revealed as of this writing) was born in Lisbon. When not at their U.K. residence, the Brooksbanks live in a luxury villa on the Portuguese coast.
Some years down the road, Eugenie's daughter will learn — no doubt to her delight — that her mum is a bonafide princess. Alas, she'll also figure out that she most likely won't be afforded the same lofty privileges. There are specific rules pertaining to royal titles, dating all the way back to King George V and modified only slightly since then. Simply put, the only people eligible to be called prince and princess are the reigning monarch's children, the children of the Prince of Wales, and the sovereign's male-line grandchildren.
Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, fall under the last category, since their father is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew). However, since their kids aren't the male-line grandchildren of the current monarch, King Charles III, none of them are in line to become princes or princesses. In certain cases, a royal child's status can change though. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their two children, they were the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II at the time. Once His Majesty ascended the throne, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet got their royal titles accordingly.
Princess Eugenie's children will still live royally despite their lack of titles
While it may seem sad that not every member of The Firm gets to be a prince or a princess, there's no reason to pity those who don't. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among the many royal family members who will never be working royals, which has freed them to pursue the careers of their choice. Eugenie is the director of a London art gallery, while Beatrice is a vice president at the Afiniti software firm. The sisters' freedom from demanding palace roles also allows them to raise their families in relative privacy, unlike their cousin, Prince William, who's obligated to give his three children some public face time. Likewise, although the little Miss Brooksbank and her brothers may never call an actual palace home, their living situation is almost as good.
Princess Eugenie and her family enjoy a lavish royal lifestyle, dividing their time between stunning homes in the U.K. and Portugal. The kids will never have to worry about going hungry, not having fashionable clothes, or getting a good education. Eventually, they should be included in King Charles III's invitations to family events at Sandringham and Balmoral. If they're lucky, they'll even snag a plum part-time job, as Prince Edward's son James, Earl of Wessex, did in 2026, helping to care for the grounds at Sandringham.
Despite not being princes and princess, Eugenie's sons and daughter might still get elevated titles one day. The monarch has the right to bestow a peerage on a family member, and often does so at the relative's wedding. There's also the chance Eugenie's daughter could marry a prince from another country and become a princess that way too!