Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Reportedly Eyeballing Matching Baby Timelines: 'They're Like Sisters'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, and while we don't know for sure what's next for them, there's a chance that children might be on the way. There have long been signs that Travis wants to have kids with Swift, and we've gotten a few glimpses at what he'd be like a dad, given how well Travis does with his brother Jason Kelce's daughters. It might be that the timing for any potential Swift and Travis babies could coincide with Swift's BFF Selena Gomez having a baby with her husband Benny Blanco.

The women have long been friends, having first met in 2008 when they were both dating one of the Jonas brothers. The two have stayed connected over the years, and Swift even gave a speech at Gomez's wedding. It's quite the bond. Someone reportedly close to Swift told the Daily Mail: "Taylor and Selena are very close. They're like sisters."

Both women recently got married — Gomez married Blanco in September 2025 — so it wouldn't be surprising if they both got pregnant in the near future. The unnamed Daily Mail source said: "Taylor and Selena have agreed they want to have their babies as close time wise to each other as possible so they can bring them up together. They've essentially made a pact that they will be godmother to each other's children."