Justin Timberlake Shows Off His And Jessica Biel's Fast-Growing Sons In Rare Snaps

It's not terribly often that celebrity power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel publicly share family photos featuring their two sons, Silas and Phineas. However, it's not entirely unheard of either. The latest snapshots from the Timberlake-Biel household, posted by the former NSYNC band-member himself, offer a glimpse at just how quickly his boys are growing up. Timberlake shared them as part of an August 2026 Instagram post loosely themed around his family's various outdoor activities over the summer. The photos of the "Cry Me a River" hitmaker standing next to one or both of his sons, in particular, make it clear that while Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, still have quite a way to go before they're as tall as their dad, that moment may be coming sooner than Timberlake thinks.

Regarding the photos' relative rarity, Justin Timberlake has previously shed light on the worry he has for his kids surrounding the balancing act of being both a celebrity and a parent. While the Grammy winner wants his two sons to be able to enjoy a normal childhood away from the spotlight, Timberlake also doesn't want his family to become reclusive as a result. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible, and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," the singer reasoned on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in January 2021. Of course, the fact that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons seem relatively nonplussed by their parents' fame probably helps to keep them grounded as well.