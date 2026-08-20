Ross Martin's Transformation From Law School To Wild Wild West Secured His Status As A Hollywood Icon

Nearly 45 years after his death, Ross Martin still inspires the kind of devoted fandom usually reserved for actors with far bigger filmographies. It is the sort of loyalty that keeps his name circulating whenever the forgotten 70s show, "Wild Wild West," resurfaces on streaming or in syndication.

Martin, however, was initially reluctant to take the very role that made him famous. By his own account, he turned it down five times before finally saying yes. Gordon went on to become one of television's great sidekicks, in part because the role allowed Martin to turn a spy Western into something close to weekly repertory theater. Gordon's constant transformations into peddlers, professors, and assorted frontier oddballs gave Martin a canvas that few other series regulars of the era could have imagined. He took the work seriously enough to design many of the disguises himself. At times, the commitment bordered on absurd. "I went home one afternoon to pick up a script without bothering to change, and a half hour later the Beverly Hills Police were at my door because a neighbor reported a suspicious stranger lurking around Ross Martin's house. I had to peel off my beard to prove who I was," Martin once quipped (via IMDb).

Yet the path that brought Martin to "The Wild Wild West" was hardly a conventional Hollywood story. Long before Artemus Gordon made him a television fixture, he was a multilingual immigrant kid in New York whose parents envisioned a professional career for him. He studied law, supported his family through an assortment of jobs, and spent years building a career across stage, radio, film, and television before landing the role that would define his legacy.