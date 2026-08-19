Queen Camilla Lifts The Lid On King Charles' Bold Attitude After Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Am Going To Cope With It'
The palace's closed-mouth policy on personal matters makes it easy to assume that the royals are unruffled by any family problem. Queen Camilla just shattered that assumption in her recent remarks about King Charles III's cancer health crisis. Among the queen's many responsibilities is serving as the president of Maggie's, a line of support centers for cancer patients and their families. The royal family just released a video in honor of the organization's 30th anniversary, in which Camilla spoke to chief executive Dame Laura Lee, DBE. The Queen expressed awe at Charles's determination: "Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, 'This is my way I am going to cope with it.'"
Camilla admitted that she only truly realized the need for organizations like Maggie's after the King became ill. "It had never really come back to roost at home, and suddenly your husband is diagnosed, and you think, 'Goodness. I've been talking to all these people; now I'm the one with some relation who's got to help to look after my poor husband and try to understand it all.'"
That help included not only offering her emotional support, but also taking over some of Charles' royal appointments while he was undergoing treatments. Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also being treated for an unnamed cancer at the same time, further increasing the burden. The Queen was considered so valuable that in March 2024, when Camilla took a break from her duties for a week, it stirred major backlash. Critics accused her of being a slacker — "I do 13 things before lunchtime, for heaven's sake!" snorted commentator Victoria Mather, per X — instead of a woman in her 70s dealing with her husband's serious illness.
The queen found it hard not to share her worries publicly
After learning King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, Queen Camilla was placed in the heart-wrenching situation of having to keep quiet about it — even when she was among the people who would have empathized most strongly. A week before the palace released the update about the king's health, Camilla visited a Maggie's center to meet cancer patients and their families. It was "quite difficult," she explained in the video, not to tell them that she was also navigating the shock and sadness they felt. "I almost said something, but, you know, I felt that it wasn't the time to say," the queen confessed. "I was longing to let it out, but obviously I couldn't." She did, however, admit to "almost questioning" the families about their experiences in an effort to get clarity on her own situation.
Charles and Camilla maintain their marriage in an unconventional way: They often spend their down time in their separate residences so they can pursue their own interests without worrying about having to entertain or disturb the other. But these temporary separations have no bearing on their devotion to each other. The royal couple have a bond that has only been strengthened over the years by various tests, the king's health being the latest one. Camilla's support for Charles has been unwavering, from her willingness to take over his work to her admiration for his transparency.
Dame Laura Lee praised the royal duo in a statement (per the US Sun): "The King's openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves, And to hear the Queen's completely understandable and natural response as a wife shines a light on why it is so important that family and friends get the support they need."