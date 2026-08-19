Queen Camilla Lifts The Lid On King Charles' Bold Attitude After Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Am Going To Cope With It'

The palace's closed-mouth policy on personal matters makes it easy to assume that the royals are unruffled by any family problem. Queen Camilla just shattered that assumption in her recent remarks about King Charles III's cancer health crisis. Among the queen's many responsibilities is serving as the president of Maggie's, a line of support centers for cancer patients and their families. The royal family just released a video in honor of the organization's 30th anniversary, in which Camilla spoke to chief executive Dame Laura Lee, DBE. The Queen expressed awe at Charles's determination: "Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, 'This is my way I am going to cope with it.'"

Camilla admitted that she only truly realized the need for organizations like Maggie's after the King became ill. "It had never really come back to roost at home, and suddenly your husband is diagnosed, and you think, 'Goodness. I've been talking to all these people; now I'm the one with some relation who's got to help to look after my poor husband and try to understand it all.'"

That help included not only offering her emotional support, but also taking over some of Charles' royal appointments while he was undergoing treatments. Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also being treated for an unnamed cancer at the same time, further increasing the burden. The Queen was considered so valuable that in March 2024, when Camilla took a break from her duties for a week, it stirred major backlash. Critics accused her of being a slacker — "I do 13 things before lunchtime, for heaven's sake!" snorted commentator Victoria Mather, per X — instead of a woman in her 70s dealing with her husband's serious illness.