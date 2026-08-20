Sandra Bullock On Partner Bryan Randall's Final Months: 'My Person Left A Lot Earlier'

Academy Award-winning actor Sandra Bullock is finally ready to start opening up about one of the most heartbreaking moments of her adult life. Alongside being the star of films like "The Blind Side" and "Gravity," Sandra Bullock is no stranger to tragedy. One of the most devastating, and recent, examples occurred in August 2023, when Bryan Randall, Bullock's partner of nearly a decade, passed away as a result of ALS-related complications at the age of 57. The "Speed" star understandably stepped away from the spotlight around the time Randall's health started failing.

Bullock hadn't publicly commented on her longtime partner's condition, and eventual death, until very recently either. The Oscar winner finally broke her silence during an August 17, 2026 appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast. Given the fact that, as things currently stand, an ALS diagnosis is effectively a death sentence, Sandra Bullock confirmed that she began mourning her partner some time before Randall actually passed away. "I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed," she explained.

By that same token, as the "Miss Congeniality" star acknowledged, "My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill." Bullock also confessed that while she obviously wanted to respect Randall's request to keep his diagnosis private, doing so came with its own issues — namely, the intense "isolation." Hopefully, finally being able to speak about it more openly will help the actor process the loss she endured in near-silence.