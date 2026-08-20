Shirley MacLaine, 92, Still Has Her Signature Wit In Rare Video Message To Fans

Given her age, it makes sense that Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine isn't quite as active in the public eye as she once used to be. After all, the '60s Hollywood icon celebrated her 92nd birthday just this past April. And while she's certainly among the Old Hollywood stars who continue to rock red carpets in their 70s and beyond, the fact remains that public appearances are a rarity for MacLaine these days. That being said, the "Apartment" star recently graced her fans with a video message on social media, which proves that MacLaine hasn't lost her signature quick wit with age.

The Southampton Playhouse posted the new video on Instagram on August 17, to promote its upcoming screening of the actor's iconic 1969 film "Sweet Charity." "Wish I could be with you. I would like to see 'Sweet Charity' again," she notes. "And while you're watching it, remember how hard we worked." MacLaine also wasn't shy about poking fun at the fact that, while the movie has since been widely regarded as a cult classic, its initial theatrical run was anything but a success. "Between you and me, it didn't do very well. So, I hope you guys like it. Much love," she concluded her message.