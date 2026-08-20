Shirley MacLaine, 92, Still Has Her Signature Wit In Rare Video Message To Fans
Given her age, it makes sense that Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine isn't quite as active in the public eye as she once used to be. After all, the '60s Hollywood icon celebrated her 92nd birthday just this past April. And while she's certainly among the Old Hollywood stars who continue to rock red carpets in their 70s and beyond, the fact remains that public appearances are a rarity for MacLaine these days. That being said, the "Apartment" star recently graced her fans with a video message on social media, which proves that MacLaine hasn't lost her signature quick wit with age.
The Southampton Playhouse posted the new video on Instagram on August 17, to promote its upcoming screening of the actor's iconic 1969 film "Sweet Charity." "Wish I could be with you. I would like to see 'Sweet Charity' again," she notes. "And while you're watching it, remember how hard we worked." MacLaine also wasn't shy about poking fun at the fact that, while the movie has since been widely regarded as a cult classic, its initial theatrical run was anything but a success. "Between you and me, it didn't do very well. So, I hope you guys like it. Much love," she concluded her message.
Why was 'Sweet Charity' initially considered a failure?
Based on the 1966 play of the same name (itself based on the 1957 film "Nights of Cabiria"), the Shirley MacLaine-led "Sweet Charity" was originally released in theaters in early 1969. Spoiler alert: It was not the film for which she ultimately won an Oscar (that was "Terms of Endearment"). Granted, "Sweet Charity" was by no means universally hated at the time. However, it wasn't exactly a runaway success with critics, either. At any rate, the film had bigger problems than middling reviews. In fact, it was such a disaster at the box office that "Sweet Charity" was credited with all but killing Hollywood musicals for a time.
But patience is a virtue. And just a few decades after its initial release, it's safe to say that "Sweet Charity" has more than found its audience. Modern critics notably took the time to give the movie a second look, with many praising its bold visual style and creative musical numbers. Further lending credence to the idea that "Sweet Charity" simply came out at the wrong time is the fact that, as MacLaine's promotional video hinted, the movie is still receiving regular screenings to this very day. And, while its star isn't shy about poking fun at the musical's initial failure, it's clear from her participation in encouraging people to see it that one-time Lifetime star MacLaine is happy "Sweet Charity" is getting its due.