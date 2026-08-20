After Years Of Whispers, Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Finally Clear The Air About Their Marriage
Dr. Phil McGraw is ready to set the record straight about his relationship once and for all. The famous TV psychologist just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with wife Robin McGraw. So, what better time to finally answer the age-old question: Are they calling it quits? Dr. Phil and his wife have faced tons of divorce rumors over the years. But, it seems that they really are just that, rumors. Robin joined her hubby on "The Dr. Phil Podcast" this week for a special "Dr. Phil and Robin: 50th Anniversary" episode. As Phil pointed out, "Through [...] 25 years of our marriage, the tabloids have been saying we're getting a divorce." "Dr. Phil" skyrocketed the TV personality to stardom, which often gets the rumor mill going. And yet, it seems that the gossip hasn't stopped since Phil decided to end his longtime run on daytime TV back in 2023.
"I saw something on the internet the other day that said 'why Dr. Phil divorced Robin.' It's like they went from saying we're going to [split] to [saying] why we did," he noted. Robin laughed in response, showcasing how comfortable they are with their connection. It's easy to imagine how surreal it must be to read about yourself when it's entirely false. But Phil dismissed the headlines about their inevitable breakup as simply "clickbait," meant to drum up attention, regardless of the truth of the matter. As Robin added, they never show any proof. Why? Because, there isn't any.
Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw find all the gossip about their impending divorce funny
As someone who's spoken to couples on television about their struggling marriages, Dr. Phil McGraw knows a thing or two about divorce. In fact, the daytime TV icon even knows about it firsthand too. Dr. Phil went through a divorce with his first wife, Debbie Higgins, before finding love again with Robin McGraw. So, it's safe to assume he knows more than the average person about how to keep a long-term relationship healthy. Dr. Phil and his wife have been open about how they handle conflict in their marriage. And, not only have the McGraws obviously never got divorced; they agreed to not even consider it. "We made a decision real early on that no matter what we're discussing, no matter what argument we may be having, no matter what disagreement we're talking about, the relationship is never the stakes for which we're playing. That's just off the table," he shared on "Dr. Phil" in 2023.
Evidently, chatter that they're calling it quits couldn't be further from the truth. Still, based on their conversation on "The Dr. Phil Podcast," it's clear that the McGraws find humor in all the ongoing speculation. "My favorite was that we had gotten a divorce, and you got a settlement for $400 million," Phil said. They both laughed, and he recalled that he jokingly told Robin at the time, "If you can do this, do it [...] I'll meet you behind the courthouse."