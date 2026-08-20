After Years Of Whispers, Dr. Phil & His Wife Robin Finally Clear The Air About Their Marriage

Dr. Phil McGraw is ready to set the record straight about his relationship once and for all. The famous TV psychologist just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with wife Robin McGraw. So, what better time to finally answer the age-old question: Are they calling it quits? Dr. Phil and his wife have faced tons of divorce rumors over the years. But, it seems that they really are just that, rumors. Robin joined her hubby on "The Dr. Phil Podcast" this week for a special "Dr. Phil and Robin: 50th Anniversary" episode. As Phil pointed out, "Through [...] 25 years of our marriage, the tabloids have been saying we're getting a divorce." "Dr. Phil" skyrocketed the TV personality to stardom, which often gets the rumor mill going. And yet, it seems that the gossip hasn't stopped since Phil decided to end his longtime run on daytime TV back in 2023.

"I saw something on the internet the other day that said 'why Dr. Phil divorced Robin.' It's like they went from saying we're going to [split] to [saying] why we did," he noted. Robin laughed in response, showcasing how comfortable they are with their connection. It's easy to imagine how surreal it must be to read about yourself when it's entirely false. But Phil dismissed the headlines about their inevitable breakup as simply "clickbait," meant to drum up attention, regardless of the truth of the matter. As Robin added, they never show any proof. Why? Because, there isn't any.

