Norah O'Donnell Might Return To CBS Mornings & Gayle King Reportedly Isn't Happy

Word on the street is that renowned reporter Norah O'Donnell might soon reclaim her spot on "CBS Mornings," which she left in 2019 to host "CBS Evening News." Sources allege that O'Donnell's former co-host, Gayle King, is less than pleased with this bit of news. There have been whispers that O'Donnell might be eyeing a return since February 2026, when it was announced that she'd be guest hosting the hit morning show that month. It seems the scuttlebutt might have had some merit to it, since rumors are rife that she's set to return to the struggling show any day now. While O'Donnell might be happy to come back, King apparently is not as enthused with the idea. "Gayle was not happy," an insider dished to the New York Post. "She does not want Norah to return to the show."

Another source added that, while the two women appeared to get on well onscreen, they were "frenemies" when the cameras stopped rolling. "Gayle is an authentic person. She loves the news. Norah loves the idea of being on the news," they asserted. In fact, a network insider even indicated that O'Donnell won't be able to set foot on the set without King first giving the okay. But it might not be up to her. Divisive editor in chief Bari Weiss, who has been making her mark on CBS News, has the final say on whether she returns to "CBS Mornings." As Status reported, Norah O'Donnell, who has had plenty of controversial moments, has worked very hard to curry favor with Weiss, and it seems to be paying off, with the editor in chief taking a liking to her. Whether or not Weiss' fondness will land O'Donnell the coveted third seat on "CBS Mornings" remains to be seen.