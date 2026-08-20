Norah O'Donnell Might Return To CBS Mornings & Gayle King Reportedly Isn't Happy
Word on the street is that renowned reporter Norah O'Donnell might soon reclaim her spot on "CBS Mornings," which she left in 2019 to host "CBS Evening News." Sources allege that O'Donnell's former co-host, Gayle King, is less than pleased with this bit of news. There have been whispers that O'Donnell might be eyeing a return since February 2026, when it was announced that she'd be guest hosting the hit morning show that month. It seems the scuttlebutt might have had some merit to it, since rumors are rife that she's set to return to the struggling show any day now. While O'Donnell might be happy to come back, King apparently is not as enthused with the idea. "Gayle was not happy," an insider dished to the New York Post. "She does not want Norah to return to the show."
Another source added that, while the two women appeared to get on well onscreen, they were "frenemies" when the cameras stopped rolling. "Gayle is an authentic person. She loves the news. Norah loves the idea of being on the news," they asserted. In fact, a network insider even indicated that O'Donnell won't be able to set foot on the set without King first giving the okay. But it might not be up to her. Divisive editor in chief Bari Weiss, who has been making her mark on CBS News, has the final say on whether she returns to "CBS Mornings." As Status reported, Norah O'Donnell, who has had plenty of controversial moments, has worked very hard to curry favor with Weiss, and it seems to be paying off, with the editor in chief taking a liking to her. Whether or not Weiss' fondness will land O'Donnell the coveted third seat on "CBS Mornings" remains to be seen.
Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King have refuted claims that they are feuding
The rumors that Gayle King is unhappy about Norah O'Donnell's potential return to "CBS Mornings" stem from age-old speculation that they can't stand each other behind the scenes. Gayle King has weathered her fair share of scandals, but she refused to let her rumored feud with O'Donnell be one of them after rumors swirled in 2019 that a falling out between the two was the reason O'Donnell was leaving the show to host "CBS Evening News." Page Six claimed at the time that King was the reason O'Donnell was leaving, having demanded her co-host be axed from the show as she negotiated her contract with the powers that be at CBS. Sources even described O'Donnell as "toxic."
During an interview with "Extra," conducted shortly after news of O'Donnell's departure broke, King clarified, "In the seven years we have been together we have never had a cross word with each other so why in the hell would it start last week when we both knew this great news would be announced. Makes better copy, but it's just not true." O'Donnell, meanwhile, called King her "work BFF," notably adding, "Gayle King has made me a better journalist, a better person, and a better mother. She is the first person I call when I have a problem or need a boost in confidence."
That doesn't exactly sound like two women who hate each other's guts. Even former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor Tina Brown decried the scuttlebutt, taking to X to pen, "The @GayleKing v @NorahODonnell 'feud' is the usual cat fight trope foisted on powerful women! Both of them got great gigs!" Touché.