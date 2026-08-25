Celebrities Who Look Different Without Their Signature Short Hair
The right haircut can be the perfect ingredient for a signature look. We've seen many celebs rock a hairstyle that has become their trademark over time. And, sometimes, seeing them try on a different 'do can leave us asking: "who's that?"
So many of our favorite celebs have had major short hair transformations and totally rocked it, while others have returned to long locks and never looked back. Clearly, though, there are some stars who simply can't bear to let their hair grow long. That doesn't mean, however, that they've never given a flowing mane a try. From celebs who've been total trendsetters in the world of bobs to famous folks with legendary pixie cuts, some stars have become short hair icons. In fact, we're so used to seeing them keeping their locks short and sweet that seeing them when they were in their longer hair era might even leave you doing a double-take.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis is a star with staying power, and her super short hair has almost as much staying power as she does. Through the years, Curtis has changed, and so have the roles she's played. Yet, through it all, her hair stays the same length. When she was younger, however, she experimented with a shoulder-length 'do. In one photo of Curtis from 1978, the "Freaky Friday" star sported thick, blunt bangs and straight brown hair. Ultimately, you can't find your signature look without trying a few on for size, and Curtis is no exception to this.
Princess Diana
It's safe to say that Princess Diana had one of the most famous cropped cuts in history. When it came to her hair, she knew what she liked, and she stuck to it. Yet, she didn't always have her signature short cut. In this photo from 1984, DIana's hair was shoulder-length and styled in voluminous curls. While it's no surprise that she tried a longer style at least once, this just doesn't fit her cool, carefree style quite like her usual look always did.
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams' signature cut is major bob inspo. In fact, it's hard to even imagine the pop star with any other hairstyle. Yet, while some fans aren't aware, Abrams has undergone a bit of a transformation over the years. And she used to have long, flowing locks. As recently as 2022, Abrams' hair was long and luscious. While she'd look stunning in any look, it's easy to see why she stuck with the chopped cut, as it gives her a much more unique, stylish look.
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna always has the same haircut. In fact, during one "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, Brandi Glanville famously told her costar, "You've had the same hairdo for 20 years," per BravoTV. On "Access Hollywood," Rinna explained that she loves her signature hair and that her hubby Harry Hamlin loves it, too, saying, "He always says, 'Keep it short.'" In 2019, however, she donned a long blonde wig while attending an event. She looked stunning and nearly unrecognizable with longer locks. But, we have to agree with Hamlin on this one: her usual cut just fits her.
Cynthia Erivo
We're used to seeing "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo with super cropped haircuts. Lately, though, we've gotten more used to seeing her rocking a totally bald look. Going hairless has become her signature look, and most people definitely couldn't pull it off quite like she can. Yet, Erivo has transformed since she first arrived in the spotlight, and in her younger years, she actually sported long hair. In 2013, she hit a red carpet in London with long curls and bold bangs. She looked entirely different from the Broadway and movie star we know and love.
Pink
Pink is another celeb who is known for her pixie cut. While she's spent nearly three decades in the limelight, she's spent almost none of that with long flowing locks. In 2001, however, she attended the Billboard Music Awards in a hairstyle that was a far cry from her usual 'do. She sported long dreadlocks in platinum blonde and bold hot pink. We're so used to seeing the singer with extra short hair that this style made her look like an entirely different person despite her continued commitment to those colors.