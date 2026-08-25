Celebrities Who Look Different Without Their Signature Short Hair

The right haircut can be the perfect ingredient for a signature look. We've seen many celebs rock a hairstyle that has become their trademark over time. And, sometimes, seeing them try on a different 'do can leave us asking: "who's that?"

So many of our favorite celebs have had major short hair transformations and totally rocked it, while others have returned to long locks and never looked back. Clearly, though, there are some stars who simply can't bear to let their hair grow long. That doesn't mean, however, that they've never given a flowing mane a try. From celebs who've been total trendsetters in the world of bobs to famous folks with legendary pixie cuts, some stars have become short hair icons. In fact, we're so used to seeing them keeping their locks short and sweet that seeing them when they were in their longer hair era might even leave you doing a double-take.