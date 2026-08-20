New Details About Harry & Meghan's UK Move Sparks Fresh Worry For King Charles' Health

After Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family visited the U.K. in July, he declared his intentions to visit frequently. Surprisingly, days later, he and Meghan announced they were moving back to the U.K., causing royal fans to be concerned. Rather than improving relationships between Harry and his family, some believe it's a portent of doom about King Charles' health. "Maybe Charles is sick?" speculated one X user. "Something serious happened for Meghan to agree to move back to the UK." Others had a more dire hypothesis. "Charles' cancer must be spreading. Prince William might be crowned king really soon," another asserted.

On a less reassuring front, Queen Camilla recently revealed her own struggles with Charles' cancer diagnosis in a video for Maggie's Cancer Centers. In early 2024, the queen visited one of their locations, and, although she knew what their own family was facing medically, she couldn't seek support. "Nobody could say anything at the time," Camilla explained (via the royal family's website). "I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn't." Tight control over information timing is another reason why fans are worried about the possibility that Charles could announce a setback in his cancer treatment.

To further complicate matters, it's also been revealed Charles wasn't given a heads-up until a few days before the relocation announcement, rather than during his July reunion with the Sussexes. This development might lead some to wonder if something changed with Charles' health very recently, triggering Harry and Meghan's moving decision.