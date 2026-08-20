New Details About Harry & Meghan's UK Move Sparks Fresh Worry For King Charles' Health
After Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his family visited the U.K. in July, he declared his intentions to visit frequently. Surprisingly, days later, he and Meghan announced they were moving back to the U.K., causing royal fans to be concerned. Rather than improving relationships between Harry and his family, some believe it's a portent of doom about King Charles' health. "Maybe Charles is sick?" speculated one X user. "Something serious happened for Meghan to agree to move back to the UK." Others had a more dire hypothesis. "Charles' cancer must be spreading. Prince William might be crowned king really soon," another asserted.
On a less reassuring front, Queen Camilla recently revealed her own struggles with Charles' cancer diagnosis in a video for Maggie's Cancer Centers. In early 2024, the queen visited one of their locations, and, although she knew what their own family was facing medically, she couldn't seek support. "Nobody could say anything at the time," Camilla explained (via the royal family's website). "I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn't." Tight control over information timing is another reason why fans are worried about the possibility that Charles could announce a setback in his cancer treatment.
To further complicate matters, it's also been revealed Charles wasn't given a heads-up until a few days before the relocation announcement, rather than during his July reunion with the Sussexes. This development might lead some to wonder if something changed with Charles' health very recently, triggering Harry and Meghan's moving decision.
Harry and Meghan may have other incentives for moving
However, amid the worry, some fans have labeled this behavior as jumping to conclusions, citing King Charles' December 2025 health update, when he shared that his treatments were decreasing. Charles' astonishment over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move could also deflate health worries, since if his prognosis had changed for the worse, he'd understand his son's abrupt decision.
Charles' health aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have other motivations for moving. "They have so many friends and family in the UK whom they remain so close to," one insider informed Page Six. For instance, Harry has a tight relationship with Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. During their July U.K. trip, Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet all stayed at the earl's home, Althorp, which is his and Diana's childhood home. Besides lessons in family history, Harry's also purportedly a fan of U.K. schools, and the move gives his kids the opportunity to experience them firsthand.
A home base in the U.K. could also make it easier for Harry to plan and promote the 2027 Invictus Games. Although security remains an ongoing concern, post-move it would likely become a more pressing issue, which could incentivize a resolution. It might also make it easier for Harry to communicate his needs in person. However, whatever the future holds, the Sussexes are building their new plans with plenty of flexibility, since they're reportedly keeping their house in California.