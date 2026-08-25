What The Original CSI Cast Members Look Like Now

Running for 15 seasons and launching a series of spin-offs, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" built a fanbase that continues to grow over a decade since the last episode aired in 2015. The series followed a team of Las Vegas crime scene investigators as they solved the strangest and darkest murders Sin City had to offer. The show was an instant hit, attracting a wide variety of fans around the world. Quentin Tarantino loved the show so much that he came up with and directed the fifth season finale, telling GQ what he told the show's producers, "Look, the reason I like 'CSI' is I like [CSI supervisor] Grissom. I think he's the best detective to come on TV since Columbo."

What really drew Tarantino to the show was the same thing that most fans loved about it: the cast. Dr. Grissom, played by William Petersen, was the face of "CSI," but it was the whole team that made the series work, as viewers tuned in each week to not only watch them solve seemingly unsolvable murders, but to catch up on the private lives of Vegas's most famous crime solvers. And while the "CSI" universe came to a close in 2024 with the conclusion of "CSI: Vegas," the fans can take heart in knowing that the cast who kicked things off are all doing great.