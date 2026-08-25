What The Original CSI Cast Members Look Like Now
Running for 15 seasons and launching a series of spin-offs, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" built a fanbase that continues to grow over a decade since the last episode aired in 2015. The series followed a team of Las Vegas crime scene investigators as they solved the strangest and darkest murders Sin City had to offer. The show was an instant hit, attracting a wide variety of fans around the world. Quentin Tarantino loved the show so much that he came up with and directed the fifth season finale, telling GQ what he told the show's producers, "Look, the reason I like 'CSI' is I like [CSI supervisor] Grissom. I think he's the best detective to come on TV since Columbo."
What really drew Tarantino to the show was the same thing that most fans loved about it: the cast. Dr. Grissom, played by William Petersen, was the face of "CSI," but it was the whole team that made the series work, as viewers tuned in each week to not only watch them solve seemingly unsolvable murders, but to catch up on the private lives of Vegas's most famous crime solvers. And while the "CSI" universe came to a close in 2024 with the conclusion of "CSI: Vegas," the fans can take heart in knowing that the cast who kicked things off are all doing great.
William Petersen lives a quiet life in Chicago
William Petersen's breakout roles as law enforcement agents in "To Live and Die in L.A." and "Manhunter" set the stage for Dr. Gil Grissom on "CSI." Petersen worked with the show's writers to make his character something special, even helping name Dr. Grissom after astronaut Gus Grissom, whom Petersen admires.
Petersen left "CSI" during the show's ninth season, but returned from time to time, most notably for the show's final episode. He suffered a minor medical incident while filming "CSI: Vegas" in 2021 and retired from acting soon after, telling People, "I just don't have the ego to go get in front of cameras anymore."
From the looks of things, retirement is treating Petersen well. He made a rare appearance at a Q&A event in 2025, and fans were delighted to see the now gray-bearded actor.
Marg Helgenberger uses her voice to help others
Marg Helgenberger rose to prominence in 1982, playing Siobhan Ryan on the soap opera "Ryan's Hope." Helgenberger won an Emmy for her role as Karen Koloski in the Vietnam War drama "China Beach," but she will undoubtedly be remembered for bringing stripper-turned-lab technician Catherine Willows to life on "CSI."
Helgenberger left "CSI" during the show's 12th season, but returned for the finale, with her character having risen up the ranks to become director of the crime lab. She also reprised her role in "CSI: Vegas." While she hasn't acted then, she's still quite active in the public space, although her fiery hair is a bit lighter now. Since "CSI," the eternally stunning redhead has focused on supporting The Creative Coalition, using her celebrity to speak out for family caregivers who are often overlooked by society.
Gary Dourdan is a Broadway star
Gary Dourdan first caught the attention of TV viewers when he appeared on "A Different World," but it was his role as Janet Jackson's boyfriend in her music video for her 1993 hit "Again" that really made fans pay attention. Dourdan's resume continued to grow throughout the '90s before landing the role of analyst Warrick Brown on "CSI."
Dourdan left "CSI" during the show's ninth season, with his character being killed off in the season premiere, "For Warrick." Since then, Warrick has guest-starred on a number of shows, including the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That..." It hardly looks like he's aged over the years. In 2026, Dourdan made his Broadway debut, joining the cast of the hit musical "Hadestown" playing a very handsome Hades.
George Eads is raising his daughter
The only original "CSI" cast member to stay on the show for all 15 seasons, George Eads played forensic scientist Nick Stokes. After "CSI," Eads joined the cast of MacGyver as former Delta Force member and MacGyver's closest friend, Jack Dalton. Working on "MacGyver," which filmed in Atlanta, took a toll on Eads, who left the series during the third season to stay in Los Angeles and raise his daughter.
Eads has kept a pretty low profile since, but fans got a look at him in July 2026 when his ex-wife, Monika Casey, posted a picture of him on Instagram. While he may have stepped away from fame, Eads hasn't lost his TV star looks. He's got a bit of graying stubble now, but his smile is as charming as ever.
Jorja Fox couldn't stay away from CSI
Jorja Fox had already started to make a name for herself before joining "CSI." In 1993, she starred in the ABC crime drama "Missing Persons," and, in 1996, joined the cast of "ER" for three seasons. On "CSI," Fox played Sara Sidle, the team's Assistant Supervisor and Gil Grissom's wife.
Fox initially left "CSI" in the show's eighth season, leading fans to start a campaign to convince her to stay. The outcry seemingly worked: Fox guest-starred in the ninth season, and came back full-time starting with Season 10. She also appeared in the first season of "CSI: Vegas." Fox has stayed out of the spotlight since 2021, but posted a beautiful selfie on Bluesky in July 2026 with her signature brown waves in full view.
Paul Guilfoyle is still acting
Before playing Captain Jim Brass on "CSI," Paul Guilfoyle was already famous for his stage and screen work. Along with appearing in classics, including "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Quiz Show," Guilfoyle often worked with his friend, Al Pacino, both on Broadway and in the movie "The Local Stigmatic." Guilfoyle left "CSI" at the end of the 14th season, but returned for the finale.
In 2025, Pacino presented Guilfoyle with a Lifetime Achievement Award, but the actor hasn't quit yet, appearing in the 2026 movie "Over Your Dead Body" with Samara Weaving and Jason Segel. While it has been a while since he has solved any murders, Guilfoyle still looks like the hard-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside cop fans love.