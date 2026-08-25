'This Thing Could Run A Whole Year': Why Alan Alda Nearly Passed On M*A*S*H

It's hard to imagine the 1970s television landscape without "M*A*S*H," and it's hard to imagine "M*A*S*H" without Alan Alda in the lead role. From 1972 to 1983, Alda starred in all 11 seasons of the show as Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, having taken over the role from Donald Sutherland, who played the same character in the original "M*A*S*H" film from 1970. And while Sutherland — whose heartbreaking death in 2024 left fans devastated — is undeniably a legend in his own right, it's also undeniable that, at this point, Alda is the actor most people associate with Hawkeye. That's why it's all the more surprising that Alda very nearly passed on the role when it was initially offered to him.

During a big retrospective interview piece published by The Hollywood Reporter in early 2018, Alda recalled that, when he first got the script for "M*A*S*H," he had been filming a movie at a prison in Utah (he was most likely referring to the 1972 made-for-TV feature "The Glass House). "'M*A*S*H' was by far the best script I'd ever read in prison," Alda said. But while he was impressed by the material, the East Coast-born actor was also worried that accepting the role of Hawkeye could have completely upended his life. After all, shooting a movie far away from home for a few months is one thing, but shooting an entire season of television even farther away is an entirely different beast in terms of the commitment involved.

"I said to my wife, Arlene, 'I can't do it because it's going to be made in California and we live in New Jersey. Who knows, this thing could run a whole year,'" Alda told THR. Fortunately for "M*A*S*H" fans, he ultimately said yes, and one year became 11.