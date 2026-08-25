Riley Green: Matchmaker Finds The Perfect Pairing For The Single Marshals Hunk

Given how many celebrity couples have filed for divorce multiple times, it makes sense that Riley Green is taking his time finding love. Part of why the "Marshals" heartthrob is still single is because he finds it challenging to meet potential partners in the first place. "It's really not that easy to meet a girl when you're doing what we're doing," Green professed to host Theo Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast. The country star noted that it's hard to know what people's intentions are when he meets them because of his fame, so meeting someone at one of his shows, or a potential partner sliding into Green's DMs, is out.

It can be hard to know what ordinary people's true intentions are when you're super famous, but matchmaker Susan Trombetti told The List that Green would likely pair well with a kind, no-nonsense, ordinary woman who is genuinely kindhearted and isn't starstruck by his level of notoriety. "Riley Green could be with a kindergarten teacher or a nurse," she asserted. "In matchmaking, many people look for partners in these professions because they assume those individuals are kind. I can see it and could see him with someone like that or someone straight out of the fictional town of 'Virgin River.'"

In the "There Was This Girl" hitmaker's own words, the woman he ends up dating would have to be pretty extraordinary. "I barely have time to see my dog. It would take a really special girl to be okay with the amount of travel and time I'm going to be gone, and I just don't think I found her yet," he explained on "The Viall Files." We're crossing our fingers!