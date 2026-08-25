Riley Green: Matchmaker Finds The Perfect Pairing For The Single Marshals Hunk
Riley Green has stolen hearts with ballads like "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." And the singer-songwriter gained an even wider fanbase when he joined "Yellowstone" spinoff series "Marshals" as a guest star in Season 1. The country hunk confirmed during an August 2026 appearance with "CBS Mornings" that he's very much single. Co-host of the show Gayle King jokingly asked Green, "Are you single and available? Asking for a friend." The ACM winner simply replied with a laidback, "Yeah." Luckily, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti has some ideas about who he should be dating, and she spilled all the tea in an exclusive chat with The List.
As Trombetti pointed out, "He isn't looking for someone chasing fame, or someone attracted to him for the wrong reasons. He wants a true love who will stand by him." She suggested fellow country singer Carly Pearce could be a great match, surmising that she shares Green's "small town values." According to the matchmaker, "She appears to possess what he is all about, which is family and the simple things in life," adding that their shared careers are another major plus point for the possible couple. Trombetti also reckons Ella Langley could be a great fit, since she'll also understand the demands of Green's job.
The two previously sparked dating rumors when they toured together performing duet "You Look Like You Love Me." The duo's onstage chemistry set tongues wagging, but they insisted they were just friends. "Ella's too smart to date me anyway," Green reasoned on "The Viall Files" podcast. Alas, they're one of those celebrity couples who seemed like a perfect pairing but weren't meant to be. Likewise, Megan Moroney couldn't shake off relationship rumors either, but both she and Green denied them.
Riley Green might pair well with someone who isn't famous
Given how many celebrity couples have filed for divorce multiple times, it makes sense that Riley Green is taking his time finding love. Part of why the "Marshals" heartthrob is still single is because he finds it challenging to meet potential partners in the first place. "It's really not that easy to meet a girl when you're doing what we're doing," Green professed to host Theo Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast. The country star noted that it's hard to know what people's intentions are when he meets them because of his fame, so meeting someone at one of his shows, or a potential partner sliding into Green's DMs, is out.
It can be hard to know what ordinary people's true intentions are when you're super famous, but matchmaker Susan Trombetti told The List that Green would likely pair well with a kind, no-nonsense, ordinary woman who is genuinely kindhearted and isn't starstruck by his level of notoriety. "Riley Green could be with a kindergarten teacher or a nurse," she asserted. "In matchmaking, many people look for partners in these professions because they assume those individuals are kind. I can see it and could see him with someone like that or someone straight out of the fictional town of 'Virgin River.'"
In the "There Was This Girl" hitmaker's own words, the woman he ends up dating would have to be pretty extraordinary. "I barely have time to see my dog. It would take a really special girl to be okay with the amount of travel and time I'm going to be gone, and I just don't think I found her yet," he explained on "The Viall Files." We're crossing our fingers!