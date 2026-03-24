Celeb Couples Who Filed For Divorce Multiple Times
Relationships can be hard to maintain, especially for famous people. When it comes to marriage, some celebrities adore extravagant weddings — or simply the idea of being in love — but when push comes to shove, many realize that being legally bound isn't for the faint of heart. Hollywood has seen it all, and so have commonfolk: The shortest celebrity marriages on record are definitely intriguing, as are the times a celeb got divorced before they were 30.
While most marriages between famous people end with a divorce petition and subsequent permanent separation, some people, as once spoken in "Brokeback Mountain," just don't know how to quit each other. Some couples have filed multiple times before finally ending things for good. Others have gone through all the trouble of getting divorced, only to remarry later. Either way, these relationships are some for the books.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus (née Finley) met in 1991. The former once told People that he was homeless at the time, as it was before the release of his breakout song, "Achy Breaky Heart." The couple married in December 1993 and ultimately became a blended family with five children, including superstar Miley Cyrus. In October 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers," the duo told People.
In March 2011, Billy Ray withdrew his divorce petition; he told "The View" (via Today), "I want to put my family back together — Things are the best they've ever been." The relationship appeared smooth-sailing for a couple of years, until Tish filed for divorce in June 2013. This second separation only lasted a month; the Cyruses reconciled in July after enrolling in couples counseling, although the petition wasn't dismissed until 2017.
Despite how hard these two tried to keep their relationship afloat, they eventually threw in the towel for good. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022 and, according to TMZ, stated that they separated in 2020, around the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Billy Ray and Tish both moved on quickly, and each remarried in 2023. Tish married Dominic Purcell in August. Her new husband allegedly previously dated her daughter Noah Cyrus. Billy Ray married Firerose, a singer, in October. The couple divorced less than a year later in August 2024.
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley
Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world as of 2026, met actor Talulah Riley at a club in July 2008; Musk was 37, while Riley was 22. This alarming Hollywood age-gap relationship progressed quickly. Musk popped the question after only a couple of weeks, albeit with no ring. In 2022, Riley explained to the BBC that when Musk impulsively proposed, they simply "shook hands on it." Despite the stunning lack of romance, the duo married in 2010 at Scotland's Dornoch Cathedral.
Musk and Riley split for the first time in early 2012. Musk announced their separation on X (via Forbes), writing, "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day." Their divorce was finalized that March, and was particularly speedy because they shared no children. Despite initially going their separate ways, Musk and Riley reunited and remarried in July 2013. In 2022, Riley explained to The Independent, "I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married."
While Musk and Riley attempted to make their marriage work, they ultimately divorced again in late 2016. Although Musk has been involved in some incredibly messy feuds over the years, his relationship with Riley has remained largely amicable. Musk hasn't remarried since his second divorce from Riley, although he has fathered 14 children. As for Riley, she married actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in June 2024.
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak
Former Bravo housewife Kim Zolciak met ex-NFL player Kroy Biermann in May 2010 during a charity competition, Dancing Stars of Atlanta. This event was captured on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 3, since Zolciak's co-star, Shereé Whitfield, was a contestant. Zolciak and Biermann married in November 2011 and welcomed four children in three years, the last two being twins. Biermann also adopted Zolciak's two daughters from previous relationships.
Considering how quickly their relationship progressed, it was only a matter of time before things between Zolciak and Biermann began to sour. Once things kicked off for these two, they all but imploded. Biermann initiated the couple's first round of divorce proceedings in May 2023, although they jointly called it off in July. He submitted a second round of divorce paperwork in August, but Zolciak had it dismissed. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak argued in September that they were still living together and had an intimate relationship.
Biermann filed for divorce for the third time in February 2025, with the legal separation still underway as of March 2026. Zolciak and Biermann have had too many messy moments to count. Highlights include Zolciak accusing Biermann of infidelity, Biermann requesting primary custody of their minor children, and the eventual sale of their million-dollar Georgia mansion. The home, which sold for $2.75 million in 2025, was almost foreclosed on multiple times throughout their marriage.
Offset and Cardi B
Rappers Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) most likely met in 2016, since in January 2017, they released their first song together, "Lick." For most of 2017, this infamous duo denied they were anything more than friends, although Cardi B posted an eye-raising (but sadly, deleted) photo of the pair for Valentine's Day, per Bossip. The couple finally confirmed their relationship in October 2017, when Offset shockingly proposed to Cardi B in the middle of a concert. It was later revealed that they had secretly married the month before.
Throughout their relationship, Cardi B filed for divorce twice. The first petition, which she filed in September 2020, was withdrawn a few months later. Cardi B submitted a second petition in July 2024. The next day, she announced that she was pregnant with their third child on Instagram. They share three children, born in 2018, 2021, and 2024.
It's hard to tell exactly when Cardi B and Offset separated for good. Cardi B eventually moved on with NFL player Stefon Diggs; they confirmed their relationship in July 2025. She gave birth to Diggs' child in November 2025, although they ultimately split in February 2026 around Super Bowl LX. As for Offset, he's been cycling between asking Cardi B for forgiveness and putting her personal life on blast for years.
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox
Megan Fox has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, with her marriage to Brian Austin Green playing a pretty big role. The pair met in 2004 during the early stages of an ABC series, "Hope & Faith." Green was 30 years old, while Fox was barely 18. The couple first got engaged in November 2006, but broke it off in February 2009, a sign of what was to come, in hindsight. They reconciled and got engaged again in June 2010, marrying just days later.
Fox and Green welcomed three children – born in 2012, 2014, and 2016. In August 2015, Fox filed for divorce. They reunited soon after, however, considering that their third child was born a year later. Fox and Green's first divorce petition was dismissed in August 2019, but in the end, they couldn't make things work. Green announced that they had separated for good in May 2020, and Fox filed for divorce again in November 2020. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021.
Although their split was a little contentious at first, Green and Fox ultimately came out on the other side as amicable co-parents. In 2024, Fox admitted that she was too young at the time and a poor partner on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via People). Both parties moved on almost immediately after their final separation: Green has been in a relationship with Sharna Burgess since October 2020, while Fox has been locked in a complicated on-and-off relationship with rapper MGK since May 2020.
Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legends Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor first met at a party in 1953, although they didn't get close until they were both cast in "Cleopatra" (1962). Burton and Taylor were married to other famous actors when they began seeing each other — Burton was with Sybil Williams, while Taylor was with Debbie Reynolds' ex-husband, Eddie Fisher. Taylor and Burton tied the knot in 1964 after their respective divorces were finalized, although amidst extreme controversy. The Vatican condemned their relationship, and they were almost banned from the United States.
Despite the extremely lavish life Elizabeth Taylor lived with Burton, they eventually divorced in June 1974. As remembered by Vanity Fair, Burton and Taylor loved one another, but their relationship was doomed by alcoholism, drug addiction, and general toxicity. They remarried to give things another shot in a private ceremony in October 1975. At the time, Taylor's doctors discovered spots on her lungs, although lung cancer was not detected.
Taylor and Burton loved each other deeply, but they were like oil and water. They never managed to overcome the issues that first drove them apart, so their second marriage lasted less than one year. The Hollywood royals separated for the final time in February 1976 and divorced that July. "You must know, of course, how much I love you. You must know, of course, how badly I treat you," one of Burton's many love letters to Taylor, both before and after their marriages, stated (via Time).
Ray J and Princess Love
Ray J and Princess Love's relationship was a staple storyline on the reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." The duo reportedly met at a New Year's Eve party; at the time, Love was in a relationship with boxer Floyd Mayweather. Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in August 2016 and eventually welcomed two children in 2018 and 2020. Throughout their time on "Love & Hip Hop," they wound up in dozens of conflicts. During one particular argument that occurred before they got married, Ray J pushed Princess Love into a pool.
Throughout their relationship, the couple filed for divorce four times. Princess Love initiated the first divorce filing in May 2020, although she withdrew it in July. Ray J filed his own divorce paperwork in September 2020; he dismissed it in March 2021. He also initiated their third round of divorce proceedings in October 2021, which were dropped in March 2023.
Despite all their attempts to make things work, Ray J and Princess Love seem to be finally done with trying to reconcile — for the most part. Princess Love filed the couple's fourth divorce petition in February 2024, and as of March 2026, it remains ongoing. While Ray J and Princess Love engaged in a public make-out session in April 2025, they reaffirmed their separation. Ray J claimed that Princess Love was emotionally manipulative, while the reality star implied that she was under the influence during their night out.
Merv Adelson and Barbara Walters
Merv Adelson and Barbara Walters' love story isn't as cut-and-dry as most other celebrity encounters, although every reputable source agrees that the pair were married and divorced twice. According to some outlets like People, Adelson and Walters met in 1981 and tied the knot shortly thereafter. If this proposed timeline is correct, the pair first married in 1981 and divorced in 1984. They then remarried in 1986 and divorced for the second time in 1992.
Other publications, like Variety, have reported that the duo met in 1984 on a blind date. In this version of events, Adelson and Walters married in 1986 after two years of dating, divorced sometime after, and then attempted a second shot at marriage until 1992. In either case, Adelson and Walters' relationship came to an end mostly because of their physical distance: Adelson was based in California, while Walters primarily lived in New York. According to biographer Susan Page (via Page Six), their final breakup was "particularly painful and embarrassingly public."
Rick Salomon and Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson and poker player Rick Salomon were friends for years before they became an item in 2007. Their relationship progressed to the next level in the most Anderson-Salomon way possible. Anderson told Ok! Magazine (via Boston Herald) that during a game of poker, Salomon offered to wipe her $250,000 debt in exchange for a kiss. One thing led to another, and the pair were married in October 2007.
Anderson and Salomon separated in December 2007. However, they didn't get a typical divorce; Anderson alleged that the marriage was fraudulent and requested that it be annulled. The annulment was granted in March 2008, although court documents didn't divulge any details.
Although they weren't legally bound anymore, Anderson and Salomon couldn't stay away from one another. In October 2013, Anderson visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told Ellen DeGeneres, before her massive downfall from fame, that she and Salomon were "best friends with benefits." Anderson and Salomon married again in January 2014, although they barely lasted a year. Anderson filed for divorce in February 2015, which was quickly finalized that April.
Eminem and Kim Scott
Eminem, also known by his birth name, Marshall Mathers, met Kim Scott at a party in 1988. At the time, Eminem was only 15 years old, while Scott was 13. "I'm standing on top of their coffee table with my shirt off, with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J's 'I'm Bad.' And I turn around and she's at the door smoking," Eminem later recalled (via People). Scott, who ran away from home, moved in with Eminem and his mother. Things progressed from there: Eminem and Scott welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade, in December 1995 and married in June 1999.
The duo separated in 2000 and divorced for the first time in March 2001. During their separation, Eminem made his dislike — because hate is a strong word — for his ex-wife extremely well-known. As one classic example, he released the infamous song "Kim" in 2000. The song graphically depicts Eminem abducting and murdering Kim after her supposed infidelity.
Despite all the heartaches and headaches these two experienced with one another, they didn't officially call it quits until later. Eminem and Scott reconciled and remarried in January 2006. The second time around was extremely brief, however. Scott told People in 2017 that Eminem left the relationship in February and filed for divorce in April. The couple's second marriage was dissolved in December, and they've both remained legally single since.
Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith
Actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith first met in 1972, during the production of "The Harrad Experiment." Johnson was 22, while Griffith was only 14. Despite their age difference and Griffith's inexperience in the romance department, she immediately fell head over heels for Johnson. "I thought he was the most beautiful person I'd ever seen," she reminisced to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. The couple moved in together when Griffith was 15, and married in January 1976.
The union lasted less than a year, however. Johnson and Griffith divorced in November 1976 due to a combination of factors, including Griffith's young age and Johnson's substance abuse. Later, in 1989, Johnson admitted to People (via Best Life) that he spent the night before their wedding with another woman. Despite these transgressions, Johnson and Griffith eventually decided to give things another shot. They remarried in June 1989 and welcomed their daughter, actor Dakota Johnson, in October.
Unfortunately, Johnson and Griffith just weren't meant to be. Griffith filed for divorce in March 1994, which was finalized in 1996. After their second divorce, both parties quickly moved on with other spouses: Johnson wed Kelley Phleger in 1999, while Griffith married actor Antonio Banderas from 1996 to 2015. "I've had a couple of lovers [since] but not a relationship," Griffith told Today in 2018. "After getting divorced ... I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career."
Sean Penn and Robin Wright
Actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright met in 1989, when they were cast in the crime drama "State of Grace." At the time, Penn and Wright were freshly divorced from Madonna and Dane Witherspoon, respectively. The couple had two children and had already separated once before when they tied the knot in 1996. Throughout their on-and-off relationship, Penn and Wright filed for divorce three times in total. The first petition, filed in December 2007, was withdrawn in April 2008. Penn filed the second petition in April 2009, but dismissed it a month later.
Third time was the charm in August 2009, when Wright filed for divorce with custody and property disputes already hashed out. Per People, Wright told More Magazine that when it came to another attempt at reconciliation, "I hit that crossroad a while ago. I know what I don't want." Wright went on to marry French businessman Clément Giraudet in 2018; they divorced in 2022. Penn married actor Leila George in 2020, although they also divorced in 2022.