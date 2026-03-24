Celeb Couples Who Filed For Divorce Multiple Times

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus (née Finley) met in 1991. The former once told People that he was homeless at the time, as it was before the release of his breakout song, "Achy Breaky Heart." The couple married in December 1993 and ultimately became a blended family with five children, including superstar Miley Cyrus. In October 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers," the duo told People.

In March 2011, Billy Ray withdrew his divorce petition; he told "The View" (via Today), "I want to put my family back together — Things are the best they've ever been." The relationship appeared smooth-sailing for a couple of years, until Tish filed for divorce in June 2013. This second separation only lasted a month; the Cyruses reconciled in July after enrolling in couples counseling, although the petition wasn't dismissed until 2017.

Despite how hard these two tried to keep their relationship afloat, they eventually threw in the towel for good. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022 and, according to TMZ, stated that they separated in 2020, around the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Billy Ray and Tish both moved on quickly, and each remarried in 2023. Tish married Dominic Purcell in August. Her new husband allegedly previously dated her daughter Noah Cyrus. Billy Ray married Firerose, a singer, in October. The couple divorced less than a year later in August 2024.