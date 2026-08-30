Cameron Diaz Looks Different Without Her Iconic Blonde Hair
Cameron Diaz's life has been pretty eventful as a '90s and early 2000s icon. The actor went from having a lesser-known modeling career to becoming a sex symbol after starring in "The Mask" opposite Jim Carrey. Some of her other '90s movies, such as "Feeling Minnesota" and "There's Something About Mary," added to the blonde actor's visual appeal. However, Diaz has dyed her hair a couple of times throughout her career and managed to look amazing without her signature blonde locks. She even dyed her hair dark brown for fun after filming "The Holiday."
In September 2006, the actor went to Justin Timberlake's release party for his album "FutureSex/LoveSounds" sporting dark hair. Diaz wore her long hair down, and her makeup incorporated a black and grayish smoky eye to make her blue eyes pop, and lots of bronzer and blush to complement her overall sunkissed look. The celebrity slayed the switch from blonde to brunette, wearing a makeup look and a black strapless dress that paired nicely with her hair.
Diaz isn't a fan of Hollywood's obsession with beauty
Going brunette was an underrated part of Cameron Diaz's stunning transformation. She couldn't resist doing it again shortly after marrying Benji Madden in 2015. Diaz also took a hiatus from acting the year before and opened up about how free she felt off the big screen. In 2022, the actor told Michelle Visage an issue she had with fame and beauty on the Rule Breakers podcast. "I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to," Diaz said. "It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty" (via Hola!). The actor added that her appearance was "the last thing" she cared about in her day-to-day off screen.
Diaz wasn't a huge fan of the sex symbol label, and some major life changes happened during her break from acting. She launched her wine company, Avaline, with friend Katharine Power in 2020. Plus, Diaz and Madden became parents to their daughter Raddix and sons Cardinal and Nautus. Despite her issues with ageism in Hollywood, Diaz returned to acting in 2022 when she filmed "Back in Action" alongside Jamie Foxx. After working with Diaz on the 2014 "Annie" remake before her hiatus, Foxx was excited to announce their next project, which came out in 2025.