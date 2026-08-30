Cameron Diaz Looks Different Without Her Iconic Blonde Hair

Going brunette was an underrated part of Cameron Diaz's stunning transformation. She couldn't resist doing it again shortly after marrying Benji Madden in 2015. Diaz also took a hiatus from acting the year before and opened up about how free she felt off the big screen. In 2022, the actor told Michelle Visage an issue she had with fame and beauty on the Rule Breakers podcast. "I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to," Diaz said. "It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty" (via Hola!). The actor added that her appearance was "the last thing" she cared about in her day-to-day off screen.

Diaz wasn't a huge fan of the sex symbol label, and some major life changes happened during her break from acting. She launched her wine company, Avaline, with friend Katharine Power in 2020. Plus, Diaz and Madden became parents to their daughter Raddix and sons Cardinal and Nautus. Despite her issues with ageism in Hollywood, Diaz returned to acting in 2022 when she filmed "Back in Action" alongside Jamie Foxx. After working with Diaz on the 2014 "Annie" remake before her hiatus, Foxx was excited to announce their next project, which came out in 2025.