The Once Controversial Game That Green Acres' Eva Gabor Made Popular

You can't talk about the socialites who ruled the Old Hollywood era without bringing up Eva Gabor. The Hungarian-born actor certainly seemed to be born to play that role, being the daughter of fellow socialite Jolie Gabor and the younger sister of Magda and Zsa Zsa Gabor. Eva's career began in the 1940s, and the starlet continued rising to prominence throughout the '50s. However, it wasn't until 1965 that Eva landed the role that would define her career in the eyes of many: Lisa Douglas on the hit CBS sitcom "Green Acres" (which was cancelled for an odd reason).

But while the actor is perhaps best known for playing an iconic, and super fashionable, '60s TV character, arguably her second-biggest claim to fame is helping to popularize a party game that was once seen as rather scandalous. Much like how "Eva Gabor" is a name that will forever be synonymous with Old Hollywood, Twister is a timeless staple of family game shelves, often sitting right alongside longtime favorites such as Monopoly or Clue. And yet, while the game's status as a classic is considered nigh-on unimpeachable these days, Twister's April 1966 launch was severely hindered by the social taboos of the era, with some stores outright refusing to stock it.

Fortunately for the game's creators, though, one late-night segment changed everything. It was on May 3, 1966 — about eight months into the original run of "Green Acres" — that Gabor played a game of Twister with the iconic host on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show." Immediately afterwards, the game went from teetering on the edge of disaster to becoming an overnight success. As Milton Bradley president James Shea recalled to the Boston Herald, in 1978, "The next day, the famous FAO Schwarz store in New York was deluged with customers," (via History.com).