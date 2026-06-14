The Odd Reason Hit Series Green Acres Was Cancelled

The sixties were a golden age for sitcoms in which the "com" came from the quirkiest of "sits." After all, this was the decade of "The Munsters," "Mr. Ed," "Bewitched," "Batman" (the totally campy Adam West version), and "The Addams Family" (without which Netflix's "Wednesday" series wouldn't exist, kids). Then there was "Green Acres," a fish-out-of-water comedy about Oliver Douglas, a New York lawyer who buys a farm in the country, much to the alarm of his sophisticated wife, Lisa. As the theme song went, per Genius, "Dahling, I love you, but give me Park Avenue." The Douglases gradually learned to live without their city comforts and did their best to get along with the eccentric residents of Hooterville: Swindler salesman Mr. Haney; simple farmhand Eb Dawson; the incompetent town carpenters, the Monroes; and the Ziffels, who treated their pig Arnold as their son.

"Green Acres" entertained audiences for six years and had numerous crossovers with "The Beverly Hillbillies," which followed a mountaineer family living in ritzy California. Then, in 1971, both shows were abruptly canceled by CBS, and other networks followed suit with other series in countrified settings: "Hee Haw," "Petticoat Junction," and "The Andy Griffith Show." These multiple terminations came to be known within the industry as "the rural purge." As Pat Buttram, who played Mr. Haney, once pointed out, "It was the year CBS canceled everything with a tree — including 'Lassie,'" (via Wide Open Country). Network executives had their eye trained on the bottom line. Despite the popularity of "Green Acres" and its kin, their viewership skewed older, and advertisers were looking to appeal to a younger generation. The time was ripe for sophisticated shows with urban settings, like "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," along with more daring comedies like "All in the Family."