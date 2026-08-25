'I Still Miss It': Dukes Of Hazzard Star John Schneider Admits He Struggled When The Show Ended
Many of us know John Schneider best for his role as Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard," and Schneider has far from forgotten his time playing that character. In 1985, the series wrapped after seven seasons. Now, more than four decades later, Schneider is opening up about being part of "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast and how difficult the ending really was.
In an August 21 interview with People, Schneider recalled when it came time to film the series finale, "we had heard just before that we weren't going to be coming back the next year." At the time, the news didn't exactly leave him devastated, though. "There was an amount of relief in there, because as much fun as any show looks like, it's still 12 hours a day, 5 days a week, 10 months a year," he explained. Schneider was just 18 when he took on the role. Six years later, he'd found success making music. He believed that the series' ending could allow him to focus on his music, calling it "an opportunity to shift careers and give one a bit of a rest."
According to him, though, it didn't take long for this perspective to change. As soon as the time they'd normally begin shooting rolled around, the show's absence became painful. "It really took a couple of years before I realized we were [never] going to do that show again," he said, noting, "I miss it. I still miss it.
The cast was incredibly close
"I was only 25 [when 'The Dukes of Hazzard'] ended ... it was ... like [when] you can't wait to graduate from high school, but then after summer ... there's quite a bit of sadness in there," John Schneider told People, adding, "I didn't go to college, so 'Dukes of Hazzard' really was my college." He explained, "When three months came by, and normally we'd be back starting another season, I missed it immensely." Since the co-stars had become besties in real life, not returning to set was difficult. "I missed the people ... all of our cast members ... were very, very close," Schneider said, noting, "when that was over, I felt a little lost."
In 2023, costar Catherine Bach told Fox News Digital of Schneider and Tom Wopat, "I don't know how to explain it, but we have been closer than Bo, Luke, and Daisy since the moment we met." The old friends came together for "The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion!" TV movie in 1997. Perhaps it's time to return to Hazzard County once again. While the series is an '80s sitcom that doesn't hold up so well today, fans miss seeing the gang together. "People always ask me in interviews, 'Why in the world does 'Dukes of Hazzard' still matter today?' And I have no idea, but it does," Schneider said. So, could another reunion be in the cards? According to Bach, "as far as a 'Dukes' reunion, anything is possible."