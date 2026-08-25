'I Still Miss It': Dukes Of Hazzard Star John Schneider Admits He Struggled When The Show Ended

Many of us know John Schneider best for his role as Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard," and Schneider has far from forgotten his time playing that character. In 1985, the series wrapped after seven seasons. Now, more than four decades later, Schneider is opening up about being part of "The Dukes of Hazzard" cast and how difficult the ending really was.

In an August 21 interview with People, Schneider recalled when it came time to film the series finale, "we had heard just before that we weren't going to be coming back the next year." At the time, the news didn't exactly leave him devastated, though. "There was an amount of relief in there, because as much fun as any show looks like, it's still 12 hours a day, 5 days a week, 10 months a year," he explained. Schneider was just 18 when he took on the role. Six years later, he'd found success making music. He believed that the series' ending could allow him to focus on his music, calling it "an opportunity to shift careers and give one a bit of a rest."

According to him, though, it didn't take long for this perspective to change. As soon as the time they'd normally begin shooting rolled around, the show's absence became painful. "It really took a couple of years before I realized we were [never] going to do that show again," he said, noting, "I miss it. I still miss it.