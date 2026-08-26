Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'My Daddy Just Loved It When All The Little Kids Would Call Me ... '

Dolly Parton had an impressive decades-long career as a country music singer. She was born in 1946 to Robert Lee Parton, who went by Lee, and Avie Lee Parton. Dolly Parton grew up with 11 siblings in a tiny cabin in rural Tennessee. Many in her family were musical, including her mother and grandfather, and they helped inspire her lifelong love of music. was 13 when she recorded her first single. She kept working and performing and achieving more and more with her music. Some of her early accolades included getting inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1969. Then, in 1975 and 1976, she was named the female vocalist of the year at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. She won multiple Grammys, and Billboard named her the greatest country artist of all time in 2024.

When it came to Parton's personal life, she stayed close with her family, and she married Carl Dean in 1966. While he stayed out of the spotlight, the two of them were together until his death in 2025. As Parton's fame grew, she was able to build a lavish life, but she also focused on giving back to others. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University to help create a COVID vaccine. She set up a foundation to help give money to kids from Tennessee to be able to go to college, and she created the Imagination Library, which delivers free books to kids around the world once a month from birth to the age of 5.

Parton sadly died at the age of 80. In her wake, she leaves an impressive collection of music, a business and philanthropic empire, and a collection of wit and wisdom from a life well lived. That's why she's The List's quote of the day.