Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire: The Best Photos Of Their Lasting Friendship Through The Years

Millions ranted about the injustice of the universe upon hearing the heartbreaking news on August 25, 2026. Country music superstar Dolly Parton had died at age 80 after "a brief battle with cancer," per a statement her reps gave to People. She leaves behind millions of fans all over the world, a legendary body of music and performing work, and the gratitude of everyone who was ever helped or enriched by her charitable efforts, including Parton's Imagination Library and her funding of research that led to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. One of the many friends who felt the loss most deeply was fellow country star and longtime pal Reba McEntire. Along with several other Hollywood celebrities who reacted to Dolly Parton's death, McEntire posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, including a series of photos chronicling their decades-long friendship.

"I'll never forget the first time I met you and I'll never forget our last conversation," she wrote. "I hold it with love in my heart." Naturally, the singer concluded her post with, "I will always love you." The two women initially crossed paths all the way back in 1977, at McEntire's debut performance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry. "I walked in, and they said, 'We're gonna cut you back to one song, because Dolly just rolled in to the parking lot and we're gonna give her one of your songs," she recalled in an interview with WSM Radio (via Instagram). The singers were never actually introduced at the show, but they went on to meet and form a mutual admiration society. Naturally, all those years brought with them plenty of memories and photos to go along with them. We offer just a few heartwarming glimpses at McEntire and Parton's friendship, which really stood the test of time.