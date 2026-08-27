All Of The Songs Dolly Parton Wrote In Honor Of Her Husband Carl

The world of country music has sadly lost one of its greatest, most enduring, and most recognizable icons. On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80 in her home state of Tennessee. Parton's death comes just under a year and a half after that of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, who himself passed at the age of 82 in March 2025. With all that in mind, the song Parton released as a tribute to Dean following his death will go down as one of the very last of her decades-long career. However, it was hardly the only song to be inspired by the country legend's beau.

The song we're referring to is, of course, "If You Hadn't Been There," which Parton released as a non-album single mere days after Dean's death. The song's cover art immediately sets a warm, sentimental tone, featuring a sweet throwback photo of Parton and her husband. "I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old," Parton wrote on Instagram at the time of the track's release, adding, "We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

Per Garden & Gun, five other Parton songs understood to be about her longtime husband include "Marry Me," off her 2001 album "Little Sparrow"; "From Here to the Moon and Back," a duet with Willie Nelson covering a song she wrote for the 2012 film "Joyful Noise"; "Say Forever You'll Be Mine," originally released as a duet with Porter Wagoner in 1975; "Forever Love," off her 2016 album "Pure & Simple"; and, of course, her chart-topping '70s hit "Jolene."