Dolly Parton Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Sweet Throwback Pic With Her Husband
Sometimes, bad things happen to good people, and Dolly Parton is no exception. On March 3, the country music superstar shared the sad news that her husband, Carl Dean, died at age 82. In a post on social media, Parton said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." Unlike his wife, Dean tended to stay out of the spotlight, though he did appear on the album cover for Parton's "My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy." During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2011, Parton shared that Dean never went on tour with her because he was afraid she'd make a mistake onstage. "It's almost like seeing your kid in recital," Parton joked.
A young Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean. They've been married since 1966. pic.twitter.com/vLEIkAxuvn
— Seth Metoyer (@SethMetoyer) January 28, 2022
There aren't a ton of public photos of Dean, but one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared in 2022 a snapshot of a super young Parton and Dean. Parton looked completely unrecognizable — except for her larger-than-life hair — while Dean slightly resembled Jacob Elordi. One person commented that they thought Dean looked like James Bond or even the character Stan Smith from "American Dad!" Another user felt like young Parton resembled Miley Cyrus, aka Parton's goddaughter. Dean and Parton certainly made a cute couple.
Dolly Parton looked even more unrecognizable as a kid
If people thought that throwback photo of Dolly Parton with husband Carl Dean was shocking, wait until they see what she looked like as a little girl. Parton posed for this portrait in her native Tennessee way back in 1955. She was born in 1946, so that would make her about 9 years old in the snapshot. In another few years, at the age of 13, she'd step out onto the famous Grand Ole Opry stage and strut her stuff. She'd already lived an exciting life before she was legally old enough to drive.
Unlike with the throwback photo of her with Dean, the childhood pic is missing one of Parton's iconic wigs. The super short hair on her is off-putting, since fans are so used to seeing Parton with hair taller than a skyscraper. In an interview with Willie Geist, Parton said that she and her family grew up poor, but they still lived a great life. "We didn't have any money, but we were rich in things that money don't buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding" (via "Today"). Now, Parton is up to her eyeballs in cash, with a skyrocketing net worth of $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is a dedicated philanthropist, too, and has participated in numerous charitable endeavors over the years.