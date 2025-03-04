Dolly Parton Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Sweet Throwback Pic With Her Husband

If people thought that throwback photo of Dolly Parton with husband Carl Dean was shocking, wait until they see what she looked like as a little girl. Parton posed for this portrait in her native Tennessee way back in 1955. She was born in 1946, so that would make her about 9 years old in the snapshot. In another few years, at the age of 13, she'd step out onto the famous Grand Ole Opry stage and strut her stuff. She'd already lived an exciting life before she was legally old enough to drive.

Unlike with the throwback photo of her with Dean, the childhood pic is missing one of Parton's iconic wigs. The super short hair on her is off-putting, since fans are so used to seeing Parton with hair taller than a skyscraper. In an interview with Willie Geist, Parton said that she and her family grew up poor, but they still lived a great life. "We didn't have any money, but we were rich in things that money don't buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding" (via "Today"). Now, Parton is up to her eyeballs in cash, with a skyrocketing net worth of $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is a dedicated philanthropist, too, and has participated in numerous charitable endeavors over the years.

