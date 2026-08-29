What Happened To Beloved HGTV Star Randy Sherrell? The Home Town Star Is Enjoying Life

He used to be a woodworker on HGTV's popular renovation series "Home Town" and its spinoff show "Home Town: Ben's Workshop," but these days, Randy Sherrell is enjoying life away from the spotlight. In 2022, Sherrell left the hit show to pursue another surprising passion, and he hasn't looked back since. Sherrell was never really someone who sought out fame in the first place. In fact, he was happy simply working behind the scenes of Ben and Erin Napier's reality series — that is, until the co-hosts roped him in to do some woodwork on camera, which led to Sherrell becoming a regular face on "Home Town."

He and Ben are good friends, and the HGTV star both helped and encouraged Sherrell to pursue woodwork more seriously, with the two joining efforts on "Home Town." Despite not wanting to be on TV, he ended up enjoying it a lot. "The best part about working with Ben is that we take traditional and ordinary pieces and make them unique in some way," Sherrell enthused during an interview, per Closer Weekly. But in 2022, the woodworker announced on Instagram that he was leaving the show.

"I started a photography business several years ago, now it will be my full time project," Sherrell confirmed. "This is the most rewarding, and humbling job I've ever had!" he added of his time on "Home Town." He now enjoys a relatively private life, but a quick peek at his Instagram account hints that he's still pursuing photography and spending tons of quality time with his wife, Kerrie Sherrell, and their two kids. He's posted snaps playing golf with the little ones, took up fly fishing, and started working at Blue Delta Jean Co. as their customer service director. Sounds like a pretty good life to us!