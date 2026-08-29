What Happened To Beloved HGTV Star Randy Sherrell? The Home Town Star Is Enjoying Life
He used to be a woodworker on HGTV's popular renovation series "Home Town" and its spinoff show "Home Town: Ben's Workshop," but these days, Randy Sherrell is enjoying life away from the spotlight. In 2022, Sherrell left the hit show to pursue another surprising passion, and he hasn't looked back since. Sherrell was never really someone who sought out fame in the first place. In fact, he was happy simply working behind the scenes of Ben and Erin Napier's reality series — that is, until the co-hosts roped him in to do some woodwork on camera, which led to Sherrell becoming a regular face on "Home Town."
He and Ben are good friends, and the HGTV star both helped and encouraged Sherrell to pursue woodwork more seriously, with the two joining efforts on "Home Town." Despite not wanting to be on TV, he ended up enjoying it a lot. "The best part about working with Ben is that we take traditional and ordinary pieces and make them unique in some way," Sherrell enthused during an interview, per Closer Weekly. But in 2022, the woodworker announced on Instagram that he was leaving the show.
"I started a photography business several years ago, now it will be my full time project," Sherrell confirmed. "This is the most rewarding, and humbling job I've ever had!" he added of his time on "Home Town." He now enjoys a relatively private life, but a quick peek at his Instagram account hints that he's still pursuing photography and spending tons of quality time with his wife, Kerrie Sherrell, and their two kids. He's posted snaps playing golf with the little ones, took up fly fishing, and started working at Blue Delta Jean Co. as their customer service director. Sounds like a pretty good life to us!
Ben Napier was sorry to see Randy Sherrell go
When Randy Sherrell announced his departure from "Home Town" to pursue photography and other business ventures, many fans were understandably disappointed, as is usually the case when beloved stars leave HGTV. Even Ben Napier expressed how sad he was about Sherrell leaving, taking to his company, Scotsman Co.'s, Instagram page to pen a farewell message for his friend. Ben detailed how Sherrell approached him about moving on, admitting that it was a tough discussion. "Randy and I had a conversation that was about him leaving @scotsmanusa to pursue photography as a full time profession. As hard as it was for me to hear that, I knew it was harder for him to tell me," Ben shared, adding, "Once passion, talent, ability, and opportunity align, it is hard to look away."
He then encouraged companies who need photography work to contact Sherrell, as, "He is dang good at taking pictures." It's no surprise that the HGTV star publicly supported his friend's new venture. Ben Napier makes a conscious effort to support small businesses. Likewise, the HGTV star, who has undergone quite the transformation since he and his wife, Erin Napier, first landed their popular home renovation show, acknowledged that balancing work and their kids can be quite the undertaking.
"I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed," he told People in 2021. Erin added, "It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it." Hopefully, Sherrell's life with his own family is slightly less chaotic now.