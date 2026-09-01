'60s Throwback: See Dick Van Dyke & Mary Tyler Moore At The Dick Van Dyke Show Premiere

Dick Van Dyke has been a comedic entertainer for over 75 years. In the early '50s, Van Dyke and Phil Erickson formed the silent comedy duo "Eric and Van — The Merry Mutes" and moved to Atlanta to perform. He juggled his budding comedy career with hosting local radio and TV shows and gradually worked his way into bigger gigs. The Midwestern entertainer moved to New York and made his Broadway debut in 1959. Carl Reiner, the iconic father of director Rob Reiner, cast Van Dyke on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" after seeing him in the 1960 Broadway production "Bye Bye Birdie." Van Dyke starred in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" from 1961 to 1966 alongside co-star and friend Mary Tyler Moore.

Van Dyke and Moore had a great relationship while playing husband and wife on set, but they didn't have a real-life romance out of respect for their marriages. However, Van Dyke fondly remembers that he and his co-star practically performed in sync. "You could just tell us a scene, and we could make it up," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "She read me very well, and I read her timing very well, and it was just such a pleasure to work with her."

Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore from the premiere of "The Dick Van Dyke Show", 1961. pic.twitter.com/oGfeT2ZH0v — History Calendar (@HistoryCalendar) August 1, 2026

The on-screen couple's chemistry radiated in a photo from the sitcom's premiere. Moore sat in front of Van Dyke, donning a V-neck dress with jewels hanging from the bodice. She looked comfortable as the comedy legend leaned behind her and gave the camera a confident, closed-mouth smile.