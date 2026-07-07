Whatever Happened To The Cast Of The Mary Tyler Moore Show?

The stunning Mary Tyler Moore was an absolute icon. To many, she still is. The comedian was best known for two projects, the legendary variety series "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and her eponymous sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," on which she played Mary Richards. However, her talents went far beyond comedy. Moore could also sing and dance, and she was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the drama "Ordinary People." Given Moore's many talents, it's unsurprising that she kept working throughout her life, starring in movies and guest starring in other sitcoms after her own series ended. Notably, Moore appeared in some episodes of "That '70s Show" and "Hot in Cleveland" near the end of her career.

Moore died in 2017, and her last acting job came in 2013 when she appeared on her second episode of "Hot in Cleveland." One of her former co-stars, Betty White, was a star of the series, and she coordinated a "Mary Tyler Moore Show" reunion in honor of Valerie Harper (more on that later). Moore was facing some serious health issues at the time, but she still joined her castmates for one last on-screen reunion. "Mary was very sick. She was almost blind and couldn't find a way to walk in the scenes. She was always seated. She couldn't read her lines, so people had to read them to her so she could learn them. Mary put herself out like you wouldn't believe for Valerie," Harper's friend Sue Carmen told People of the entertainment maven.