Lacey Chabert Pays Touching Tribute To Her '90s TV Co-Star Tim Curry
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Hollywood is mourning Tim Curry, legendary star of the stage, big, and small screens. But there's one A-lister who is experiencing a particularly unique loss. Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is dealing with the tragedy of losing her former TV dad. The "Mean Girls" star's social media tribute shows just how much she loved working with the legendary actor too. Fans all over the world were heartbroken to hear that Curry, star of classics like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "IT," and "Clue," had died on August 25 at the age of 80. For Chabert, though, it cut particularly deep.
Some may not know that Chabert voiced an iconic cartoon character: She brought life to "The Wild Thornberrys"' Eliza Thornberry. Eliza's dad, Nigel Thornberry, had a voice that was hard to mistake, courtesy of Curry. "I'll forever cherish the wonderful memories of working with Tim on 'The Wild [Thornberrys,]'" Chabert shared on her Instagram Story alongside a black and white photo of the late star. "It was such a joy to watch him create a character. He was always so incredibly kind to me and encouraging. He will be so very missed," she added, alongside a broken heart emoji.
Tim Curry was incredibly proud of his work as Nigel Thornberry
"The Wild Thornberrys" ran for six seasons and spawned three movies. Lacey Chabert was just 15 years old when she started playing Eliza Thornberry, so it's no wonder her onscreen dad had such a big impact. Tim Curry took on many roles over the course of his decades-long career. It's clear, though, that Nigel Thornberry made quite a mark on him, too. Anyone who knows Curry's work could recognize his voice anywhere. The "Legend" star spent much of his celebrated career voicing animated characters. In his 2025 New York Times bestselling memoir "Vagabond," Curry dedicated a whole chapter to voicework, which he titled, "That Was Smashing, Poppet!" as a nod to Nigel's unique vocabulary. Evidently, the Thornberry patriarch held a very special place in Curry's heart.
In fact, voice acting was some of his favorite work to do. "I consider it my great privilege to have provided the voice of hundreds of animated characters," the beloved "Clue" star shared in his memoir. "It was a challenge I always reveled in doing, and it's one that I sincerely hope to return to. My voice has always been so central to the development of my characters over the years, but voicework is an entirely unique art form." Curry's voice acting has certainly had a lasting impact on fans all over the world. Clearly, judging by Chabert's sweet post honoring his legacy, it's done the same for his co-stars, too.