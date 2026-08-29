Dolly Parton Was 'Flattered' To Be Invited For Tea By Kate Middleton Despite Turning Her Down

Dolly Parton was a legend, if there ever was one, and the country music superstar's death on August 25, at 80 years old, devastated millions across the world. Parton was a beloved figure, and not just for her fellow Americans — even the British royal family adored her. Catherine, Princess of Wales, even once invited the "Jolene" songstress for tea! Sadly, Parton couldn't accept the invitation, but it wasn't because she didn't want to meet with the royal.

Parton revealed this incredibly interesting tidbit in an interview with BBC Radio 2 (via Hello!) in 2023. "I even got invited to have tea with Kate and I felt so bad, I couldn't even go," she shared. The reason? Her schedule was absolutely packed with promotional events for her newly released album, "Rockstar." "I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me, and one of these days I'm going to get to do that — that would be great," Parton said, quipping that, sadly, tea with Catherine "wasn't going to promote my rock album so I had to say no." Despite having had to decline the royal invitation, Parton told Saga Exceptional that she was incredibly "honoured and flattered" that someone like Catherine wanted to have a chat over tea.

There definitely were no hard feelings from the royals' side. While Hollywood reacted to Parton's heartbreaking death, the royal family paid a special tribute of their own on August 26 during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Band of the Coldstream Guards played Parton's legendary hit "9-5" as moved onlookers watched. The royal family shared the rendition to their Instagram page, captioning it with a reference to another of her hits: "Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many... We will always [heart] you."